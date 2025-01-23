News
Ravindra Jadeja
News
Last updated: January 23, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Delivers Bowling Masterclass in Ranji Trophy; Registers Five-wicket Haul Against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This was Jadeja's 18th five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a bowling masterclass in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, picking up a stellar five-wicket haul during the match between Saurashtra and Delhi.

Notably, the India star is plying his trade for his state team Saurashtra following BCCI’s directive requiring players to feature in domestic cricket, issued after India’s horrible Test season.

Making his first Ranji appearance in two years, Jadeja needed just 11 deliveries to make an impact. The 36-year-old started by dismissing Sanat Sangwan, trapping him lbw on 12 (28). He removed Yash Dhull in a similar fashion next, who was well set on 44, breaking a dangerous 51-run stand between him and Ayush Badoni for the third wicket. Jadeja went on to dismiss Badoni for 60, claiming his third wicket of the match.

Jaddu eventually completed the fifer by picking the wickets of tailenders Harsh Tyagi and Navdeep Saini.

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja enters recordbooks with his fifer

This was Jadeja’s 18th five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, finishing with figures of 5/66 as he helped bundle out Rishabh Pant’s Delhi for a paltry score of 188 in their first innings. In the process, the dynamic left-hander also brought up his 200th wicket in the competition, becoming only the fourth Saurashtra bowler after Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kamlesh Makvana to get to the landmark.

Ravindra Jadeja has an impressive record with the bat as well in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 3,399 runs at an average of 58.6 for Saurashtra. He has also achieved the rare feat of scoring three triple centuries during his career.

Jadeja is also one of only 20 players in Ranji Trophy history to achieve the remarkable double of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Ranji Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja records

