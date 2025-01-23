Former KKR Player Lashes Out at Indian Selectors For ‘Unfair’ Treatment of Bengal Players

Despite promising performances in domestic cricket, Bengal players have struggled to find a place in the national team.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and India player Laxmi Ratan Shukla have spoken out against the ‘unfair’ treatment meted out to Bengal players by the national selectors.

Despite promising performances in domestic cricket, Bengal players have failed to make the cut for the Indian team, the latest example being Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Ahead of India’s squad announcement for the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), there was widespread anticipation regarding Abhimanyu Easwaran’s inclusion. The Bengal opener had showcased outstanding form, scoring three consecutive centuries and four in his last five first-class games.

Although Easwaran was included in the India A team which played Australia A in the buildup to the BGT, the team management did not feature him during the series even when there was a vacancy. With captain Rohit Sharma on paternity leave and Shubman Gill sidelined due to a fractured thumb, it was an ideal moment to reward someone who had consistently been on the fringes of national selection.

Instead, during the two-and-a-half-month tour, Easwaran faced only 96 deliveries.

Former KKR player Laxmi Ratan Shukla lashes out at Indian selectors

Interestingly, Devdutt Padikkal, who was initially not included in the original squad, was preferred over Easwaran and he batted at No. 3 for the opening Test in Perth. However, Padikkal’s performance was underwhelming, managing scores of 0 and 25.

Notably, among the five specialist batters who have earned a Test cap for India since 2023, Abhimanyu Easwaran stands out with the highest number of first-class runs in recent years. He has also topped the run charts in the last five India A series. The 29-year-old has also frequently been a part of the senior squad during various tours.

Echoing on the same lines, Shukla, who played for KKR from 2008-2013, highlighted the discrepancy and said to Sportskeeda,

“Things have been unfair to Bengal cricket for generations now – this has been on record. We have to perform and yet play India A, while others directly get the India cap.”

“This is not the first time Bengal players have found themselves on the wrong side of things. And even now, I am seeing that things are not how they are supposed to be. But what can we do? We can do nothing,” Shukla added.

