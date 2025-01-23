News
Venkatesh Iyer KKR
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 23, 2025

Massive Injury Scare for KKR Ahead of IPL 2025! Big-Money Signing Suffers Nasty Ankle Twist in Ranji Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is expected to be crucial to KKR's plans in their title defence in IPL 2025.

Venkatesh Iyer KKR

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were dealt a massive blow ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition after their big-money signing suffered a nasty ankle injury in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was KKR’s most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 auction at a whopping amount of INR 23.75 crores, was forced to walk off the field after just facing three balls and looked in visible pain. The incident happened during the match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Iyer could be seen struggling to walk after twisting his ankle, and he eventually had to be helped off the field by the MP physio and a few other reserve players.

Later in the match, Iyer was spotted sitting in the dugout wearing one pad while resting his injured leg on a chair. KKR will be hoping the injury isn’t serious, especially after investing heavily in the 30-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Venkatesh Iyer will be crucial to KKR’s plans in their title defence

The dynamic batting all-rounder was instrumental in KKR’s IPL 2024 triumph and the franchise repaid him by breaking the bank to acquire him. With 370 runs to his name at an impressive average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.80, he played a pivotal role in securing victories for the team through his aggressive middle-order strokeplay.

Not only that, Iyer is now touted as the likely next skipper of the side after the three-time IPL winners let go of Shreyas Iyer. KKR’s decision to splurge on Venkatesh Iyer makes it only obvious that the club sees him as a future investment and expectedly in a bigger role. Furthermore, Iyer has spent four years with the franchise and has worked with KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit in domestic cricket as well since the latter coaches the Madhya Pradesh team too.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ranji Trophy
Venkatesh Iyer

