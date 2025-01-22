IPL 2025 Player Watch: RCB Stars, CSK Newbie Flop, Confidence In Star Player Grows For KKR

A glance at how the IPL 2025 players fared in leagues and matches around the globe

With IPL 2025 closing in, we dive into how the players from various teams are performing in leagues and matches around the globe. Below is a look into the notable hits and misses of some Indian Premier League players for the 2025 season on January 22, 2025.

The following leagues/matches saw IPL players participate:

IND vs ENG 1st T20I

SA20 2024-25

ILT20 2024-25

Super Smash 2024-25

BBL 2024-25

The below has a list of notable hits and misses of players on January 22 across various leagues (none from BBL included due to lack of eye-catching performances).

IPL 2025 Stars on January 22 Overview

Player League/Match IPL Franchise Scores Verdict Jos Buttler IND vs ENG 1st T20I Gujarat Titans 68 (44) ✅ Jacob Bethell IND vs ENG 1st T20I RCB 7 (14) ❌ Hardik Pandya IND vs ENG 1st T20I Mumbai Indians 4-0-42-2 & 3* (4) ❌ Varun Chakravarthy IND vs ENG 1st T20I KKR 4-0-23-3 ✅ Phil Salt IND vs ENG 1st T20I RCB 0 (3) ❌ Jamie Overton IND vs ENG 1st T20I CSK 2 (4) ❌ Liam Livingstone IND vs ENG 1st T20I RCB 0 (2) ❌ Arshdeep Singh IND vs ENG 1st T20I Punjab Kings 4-0-17-2 ✅ Axar Patel IND vs ENG 1st T20I Delhi Capitals 4-1-22-2 ✅ Suryakumar Yadav IND vs ENG 1st T20I Mumbai Indians 0 (3) ❌ Aiden Markram SA20 Lucknow Super Giants 68* (55) ✅

Gujarat Titans boosted by Jos Buttler knock

There were a few question marks around Jos Buttler’s form after a middling couple of seasons – by his own standards – in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, but Gujarat Titans will be relieved after he muscled around the Indian bowlers to make a 44-ball 68 despite the collapse around him. Buttler was bought for a whopping Rs 15.75 crores by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction. On Wednesday in Kolkata, he dispatched Hardik Pandya for four fours in an over.

RCB trio of Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt flop

RCB had acquired this talented Englishman for Rs 2.6 crores, but after a struggle in the Big Bash League, where he made just one half-century, the left-hander, touted as the next big thing in English cricket, was evidently all at sea against the Indian spinners. He ambled along to 7 off 14 balls before holing out off Hardik.

Phil Salt, bought for INR 11.50 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, fell for a duck as did Liam Livingstone, who seemed to be struggling against spin, causing more concerns for RCB.

Key Rajasthan Royals bowlers find form

Rajasthan Royals took a huge risk by punting on injury-prone Jofra Archer for INR 12.5 crores and Wanindu Hasaranga, whose T20 abilities against stronger teams raised eyebrows, in the IPL 2025 auction. However, they will be pleased with the duo’s performance on Wednesday.

Archer sent back his to-be RR teammate Sanju Samson for 26 and then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a duck to spell trouble for the hosts early in the first T20I. He finished his four over spell with excellent figures of 4-0-21-2.

Meanwhile, in the ILT20, Hasaranga, bought for Rs 5.25 crores delivered a telling spell for Desert Vipers, picking up 3/10 in four overs. The Sri Lankan is a vital spinner for Rajasthan in the upcoming IPL 2025 season with the team not able to get hold of a good Indian spinner in the auction. Alongside national teammate Maheesh Theekshana, Hasaranga will be expected to don spin duties on favourable wickets.

SRH boosted by Abhishek Sharma whirlwind knock

Abhishek Sharma rubbed off any concerns around his ability to fare against top quality attacks with a breathtaking 79 off 34 balls in Kolkata. While he was particularly harsh on Adil Rashid (24 off 10 balls), it was Abhishek’s onslaught on Mark Wood (17 off 5 balls) that stood out. With questions raised in recent times about his weakness against high quality pace, Abhishek smashed Wood for two sixes and a four – both sixes coming off 150kph-plus speeds – in the final over of the Powerplay. SRH, who are sweating over the form of their biggest retention Heinrich Klaasen in the SA20, will be happy with Abhishek’s stunning show.

Tristan Stubbs concern for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025

One of the brightest talents in the limited-overs circuit in recent times, Stubbs’ returns have fallen off a cliff since his handy knock in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The South African had an average of 31.57 with a strike-rate of over 150 in all T20s until the end of the final in Barbados. But since then, he has struggled to maintain his blossoming reputation.

In 19 matches since that fateful night, Stubbs, retained for a big sum of INR 10 crores by Delhi Capitals, has an average a touch under 30 with the strike-rate coming down to a modest 132.87. In the SA20, Stubbs has been pushed below Marco Jansen to No.7 several times by Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He has averaged 23.6 while striking at just 105 this season in the league. Stubbs' form is a major concern for Delhi Capitals as IPL 2025 looms.

*Updated till end of first innings of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals