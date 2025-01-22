News
While the T20I series was mostly seen as a comeback for Mohammed Shami, India have thrown a surprise by not including him in their playing XI.
News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing for India in the First T20I Against England?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the World Cup 2023.

While the T20I series was mostly seen as a comeback for Mohammed Shami, India have thrown a surprise by not including him in their playing XI.

While the T20I series was mostly seen as a comeback, India have thrown a surprise by not including Mohammed Shami in their playing XI. Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the World Cup 2023 but was included in the T20I rubber to help him get used to the setup before the all-important Champions Trophy 2025.

The biggest reason behind his exclusion could be that the team looks to ease him in and take his case slowly. This is a five-match series, and Shami will get his chance, but since he would have bowled enough in the nets, the management would be cautious of his workload management.

His injury was severe and Shami faced several setbacks before getting cleared, so it’s wise not to rush him because he has a long season ahead. Another reason to exclude him is that India are bowling first, so the dew won’t be as big an issue.

Also Read:

So, they have an additional spinner and more pace-bowling all-rounders to test how they fare against an attacking English outfit. Even in South Africa, they followed the same template – going with one specialist speedster in Arshdeep Singh and keeping two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Ramandeep Singh, showing the clarity of their plans.

India opt to field first in the first T20I at Eden Gardens

After winning the toss, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to field first at the Eden Gardens against England. This was a straightforward decision, given how big a role dew will play later in the game.

The broadcaster Ravi Shastri didn’t ask about Mohammed Shami’s unavailability, but Suryakumar Yadav said he wanted to stick with his team’s strengths. However, the other players are on the expected lines.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will take the middle-order duties, followed by Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku as other lower middle-order batters and finishers.

India have three premium spinners Axar Patel, who can bat, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy. Arshdeep Singh is the only specialist seamer who bowls with the new ball and in death overs.

India’s Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Axar Patel
IND vs ENG
Mohammed Shami

