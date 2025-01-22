News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Arshdeep Singh
News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

Most Wickets for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to the Top of the List With Sensational Spell Against England

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh

Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh entered the record books by becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game. The left-handed pacer achieved the feat during the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata. Arshdeep surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal’s tally of 96 wickets to claim the top spot.

The 25-year-old first got the wicket of the explosive English opener Phil Salt in the very first over of the match and then returned in the third over to dismiss Ben Duckett to achieve the feat.

Top 5 wicket-takers for India

PlayerMatInnsWktsBBIEconSR
Arshdeep Singh61*61964/98.312.94
YS Chahal8079966/258.1918.37
B Kumar8786905/46.9619.9
JJ Bumrah7069893/76.2716.95
HH Pandya110*97894/168.1719.53

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
IND vs ENG

Latest news

Related posts

While the T20I series was mostly seen as a comeback for Mohammed Shami, India have thrown a surprise by not including him in their playing XI.

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing for India in the First T20I Against England?

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the World Cup 2023.
January 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI Takes U-Turn: India Will Wear Kits With ‘Pakistan’ Written During Champions Trophy 2025

The development now ends the ongoing controversy over the Indian jersey and Champions Trophy 2025 logo.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill

Talented Indian Youngster Named in the Next Fab 4 for Test Cricket

He hit three centuries and 11 half centuries last year.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool

Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool

The players will be tested during the upcoming England white-ball series.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Latest Finishing Exploits for Mumbai Indians in ILT20 Set To Give Big-Hitter a Batting Promotion at RCB in IPL 2025

Latest Finishing Exploits for Mumbai Indians in ILT20 Set To Give Big-Hitter a Batting Promotion at RCB in IPL 2025

He also made an impact with the ball in the second innings.
January 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
England Women's Team vs Australia Women's Team

‘Refused to be interviewed by me’ – Former England player-turned-commentator Soft Banned By Players Over ‘Fitness’ Comment

The 2017 World Cup winner's comments didn't go down well with the England team
January 22, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy