Most Wickets for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to the Top of the List With Sensational Spell Against England

Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh entered the record books by becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game. The left-handed pacer achieved the feat during the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata. Arshdeep surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal’s tally of 96 wickets to claim the top spot.

The 25-year-old first got the wicket of the explosive English opener Phil Salt in the very first over of the match and then returned in the third over to dismiss Ben Duckett to achieve the feat.

Top 5 wicket-takers for India

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Econ SR Arshdeep Singh 61* 61 96 4/9 8.3 12.94 YS Chahal 80 79 96 6/25 8.19 18.37 B Kumar 87 86 90 5/4 6.96 19.9 JJ Bumrah 70 69 89 3/7 6.27 16.95 HH Pandya 110* 97 89 4/16 8.17 19.53

