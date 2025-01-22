News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

BCCI Takes U-Turn: India Will Wear Kits With ‘Pakistan’ Written During Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The development now ends the ongoing controversy over the Indian jersey and Champions Trophy 2025 logo.

Champions Trophy 2025

With reports suggesting that the India team will not wear jerseys with ‘Pakistan’ written on them, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quashed all speculations clarifying their stance to adhere by International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines concerning the logo, Cricbuzz reported.

It was previously understood that India had filed an objection to the official logo since the team will not be travelling to Pakistan, who are the designated hosts of the upcoming ICC event, due to political tensions between both nations. The Indian team, on the contrary, will play all their games in Dubai including the knockout matches (if they qualify).

Confirming the news, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz, “We will follow whatever are the ICC guidelines. “We will follow the ICC directive.”

The recent development thus essentially ends the ongoing controversy over the Indian jersey and Champions Trophy 2025 logo. Incidentally, there has been no official complaint lodged by the Indian board also.

ALSO READ:

Uncertainty remains over skipper Rohit Sharma’s visit to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony

In ICC events, normally, the participating teams have the tournament logo along with the host nation’s name printed on their jerseys. Interestingly, in the Asia Cup, however, things are slightly different. In the last edition of the Asia Cup (in 2023) where Pakistan was the official host, the shirts did not carry the country name on the logo.

The BCCI secretary has also not yet clarified the Board’s stance on whether Rohit Sharma will attend the opening ceremony in Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Karachi. The city is set to host the inaugural match on February 19. Notably, the Indian cricket team has not traveled to Pakistan for any bilateral or multilateral series since 2008.

