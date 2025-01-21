Ravichandran Ashwin Suggests Dropping This Player To Accomodate Yashasvi Jaiswal In Champions Trophy 2025 playing XI

Jaiswal's case for a playing XI has become stronger due to his recent performances

Former India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt that India needs to capitalise on the form of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 by playing him upfront.

Captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill are most likely to be India’s opening pair and with the middle-order fully stacked there is less chance for Jaiswal to be included in the playing XI.

However, Ashwin felt that the Champions Trophy is the best time to hand the 23-year-old his ODI debut which might cost Shreyas Iyer his place.

Jaiswal, who will be part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Jammu & Kashmir on January 23, was the top scorer for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 391 runs from 10 innings, including a hundred and two fifties at an average of 43.44.

Ashwin felt that if given a chance, Jaiswal could score hundreds due to his romping form.

“Jaiswal might only play if someone gets injured. He could have a chance against England. But what if he scores consecutive centuries?” Ashwin said on YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’ with journalist Vimal Kumar.

Also Read: Ashwin Feels India Missed the Trick by Not Selecting BGT Star

He pointed at Gill’s ability to play No.3 and hinted that the middle-order could be tweaked to fit Jaiswal.

“One option is to open with Jaiswal and Rohit, pushing Shubman to 3, followed by Virat at 4. This would place either Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul at 5. If Jaiswal plays, Shreyas Iyer would likely be dropped. While unlikely, India must capitalize on Jaiswal’s current form,” Ashwin said.

Jaiswal and Pant only lefthander options for top 7

Ashwin had another reason to have for Jaiswal’s case – presence of a left handed batter in the top seven.

“Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, both right-handed. Then there’s Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer likely bats at 4, given his strong performance in the World Cup. KL Rahul follows. At No. 6, it’s a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Hardik occupies No. 7. We lack left-handed batters in the top seven. Outside the XI, we have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant,” he said.

“This template mirrors the 2023 ODI World Cup,” Ashwin added.

ALSO READ: Named in Squad, Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Find a Place in India’s Champions Trophy Playing XI?

India are set to play five T20Is and three ODIs against England at home before traveling to Dubai for their Champions Trophy matches. They will begin their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.

Ashwin’s Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.