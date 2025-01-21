News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Suryakumar Yadav not hurt by Champions Trophy exclusion
Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: January 21, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Missing Out On Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Suryakumar felt the players who were selected deserved their place

Suryakumar Yadav not hurt by Champions Trophy exclusion

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was honest with self-assessment of his ODI performances as he said that being dropped for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad was a consequence of not doing well.

Suryakumar’s last ODI appearance was in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia where was dismissed after scoring 18 off 28 balls.

The Mumbai Indians star made his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka and played 37 matches in total and scored 773 runs in total. His returns in the format dwindled in 2022 where he scored 260 runs in 13 innings at an average of 26. His ODI slump was worse the following year as he averaged just 21 after scoring 389 runs from 21 innings.

Also Read: England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

However, he has been a mainstay in India’s T20I side scoring 2,570 runs from 74 innings at a superb average of 40 and a strike rate of 167. While he hasn’t scored a hundred in ODIs, he has four in T20Is along with 21 half-centuries.

Suryakumar not hurt by omission

Ahead of the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Suryakumar was asked whether he feels bad about being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.

“Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don’t do well, it’s important to accept that,” the 33-year-old replied.

The Mumbaikar praised the composition of the squad picked for the showpiece event to be played in Dubai and Pakistan.

“And at the same time, if you see the Champions Trophy squad, it’s looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them,” he said.

Also Read: A Fresh Role for Washington Sundar at Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Take a Gamble?

Suryakumar felt that the only hurtful thing was his inability to convert chances given to him in ODIs.

“It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven’t done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there,” he said.

Wishing for Bumrah-Shami reunion at Champions Trophy 2025

When asked if he is looking forward to see Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling in tandem again, Suryakumar hoped they can replicate their performances from the 2023 ODI World Cup. The duo had picked up a total of 44 wickets in the tournament.

“They have played a lot of cricket together. They are experienced bowlers. And whenever you play for India, it’s a different feeling. So it will be fun to see them bowling together again, like we saw in the 2023 ODI World Cup. And hopefully, we will see the same bowling in the Champions Trophy,” Suryakumar said.

Bumrah has been named in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad but is subject to assessment for his back injury he suffered earlier this month in Australia. Shami, meanwhile, is returning to the side after being sidelined for over a year due to an ankle injury. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs ENG
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
Suryakumar Yadav

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Yashasvi Jaiswal Champions Trophy 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Suggests Dropping This Player To Accomodate Yashasvi Jaiswal In Champions Trophy 2025 playing XI

Jaiswal's case for a playing XI has become stronger due to his recent performances
January 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
yashasvi jaiswal champions trophy 2025

Named in Squad, Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Find a Place in India’s Champions Trophy Playing XI?

The youngster has proven himself in Tests and T20Is
January 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Ishan Kishan, an ODI Double Centurion, Absent From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Why Is Ishan Kishan, an ODI Double Centurion, Absent From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

Ishan Kishan was excluded from the BCCI central contract in February 2024 after failing to participate in domestic cricket as directed by the board.
January 20, 2025
Sagar Paul
Former India Batting Coach Picks His Best India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

No Pant, Shami: Former India Batting Coach Picks His Best India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Sanjay Bangar highlighted the strength of India's bowling attack, emphasizing the return of both Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.
January 20, 2025
Sagar Paul
Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Reason Revealed

Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Reason Revealed

Sanju Samson, who has played 16 ODIs for India, scored a century in his last ODI against South Africa in December 2023. However, he has not been included in the ODI squad since then.
January 19, 2025
Sagar Paul

Disagreement Between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma: EXPLAINED Why the Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Got Delayed by 2.5 Hours

January 19, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy