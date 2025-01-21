Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Missing Out On Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Suryakumar felt the players who were selected deserved their place

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was honest with self-assessment of his ODI performances as he said that being dropped for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad was a consequence of not doing well.

Suryakumar’s last ODI appearance was in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia where was dismissed after scoring 18 off 28 balls.

The Mumbai Indians star made his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka and played 37 matches in total and scored 773 runs in total. His returns in the format dwindled in 2022 where he scored 260 runs in 13 innings at an average of 26. His ODI slump was worse the following year as he averaged just 21 after scoring 389 runs from 21 innings.

However, he has been a mainstay in India’s T20I side scoring 2,570 runs from 74 innings at a superb average of 40 and a strike rate of 167. While he hasn’t scored a hundred in ODIs, he has four in T20Is along with 21 half-centuries.

Suryakumar not hurt by omission

Ahead of the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Suryakumar was asked whether he feels bad about being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.

“Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don’t do well, it’s important to accept that,” the 33-year-old replied.

The Mumbaikar praised the composition of the squad picked for the showpiece event to be played in Dubai and Pakistan.

“And at the same time, if you see the Champions Trophy squad, it’s looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them,” he said.

Suryakumar felt that the only hurtful thing was his inability to convert chances given to him in ODIs.

“It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven’t done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there,” he said.

Wishing for Bumrah-Shami reunion at Champions Trophy 2025

When asked if he is looking forward to see Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling in tandem again, Suryakumar hoped they can replicate their performances from the 2023 ODI World Cup. The duo had picked up a total of 44 wickets in the tournament.

“They have played a lot of cricket together. They are experienced bowlers. And whenever you play for India, it’s a different feeling. So it will be fun to see them bowling together again, like we saw in the 2023 ODI World Cup. And hopefully, we will see the same bowling in the Champions Trophy,” Suryakumar said.

Bumrah has been named in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad but is subject to assessment for his back injury he suffered earlier this month in Australia. Shami, meanwhile, is returning to the side after being sidelined for over a year due to an ankle injury.

