News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Rohit Sharma dismissed for 3 on Ranji Trophy return against J&K
WATCH
Last updated: January 23, 2025

WATCH: Rohit Sharma flops on Ranji Trophy return after nearly a decade, departs for 3 against J&K

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Rohit Sharma dismissed for 3 on Ranji Trophy return against J&K

Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy didn’t go as planned, as the Indian skipper was dismissed for a mere 3 runs during Mumbai’s clash against Jammu & Kashmir at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

With a lean run in international cricket hanging over him, this outing was seen as an opportunity for Rohit to regain some much-needed form. However, his early dismissal added to the disappointment of fans who had turned up in large numbers to watch him.

The match drew significant attention due to the presence of several Indian stars, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) even expanded seating arrangements from 100 to 500 to accommodate the expected surge in spectators, highlighting the buzz around Rohit’s rare appearance in domestic cricket after nearly a decade.

Unfortunately, the home crowd’s excitement turned to dismay as Rohit fell cheaply to Umar Nazir, mirroring the struggles he’s faced in Test cricket over the past year. His recent performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he managed just 31 runs in four matches, had already raised concerns about his form. He ‘sat out’ the final Test in Australia but made strong remarks about continuing in Test cricket as the captain.

That said, the pressure to deliver was palpable, but the outcome on his Ranji return only deepened the questions surrounding his batting.

WATCH Rohit Sharma fall for 3 on Ranji Trophy return for Mumbai

Adding to the morning’s woes, Yashasvi Jaiswal also departed early (dismissed for 4), leaving Mumbai in a precarious position. Elsewhere, Shubman Gill, another prominent international player, had a poor start for Punjab against Karnataka, falling for 4. For fans tuning in with hopes of seeing their favorite stars shine, it was a morning of collective disappointment.

ALSO READ

With the Ranji Trophy’s final two rounds underway and the BCCI’s mandate bringing several international players back into domestic action, this was expected to be a high-stakes week for Indian cricket. For Rohit Sharma, however, it served as another missed opportunity to silence his critics and regain his form.

Mumbai
Ranji Trophy
Rohit Sharma

Latest news

Related posts

Glenn Maxwell Virat Kohli RCB

Former RCB Teammate Copies Virat Kohli’s Famous Crowd Silence Celebration in BBL [WATCH]

He gestured to the crowd to remain quiet by putting his fingers on the lips.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh gifts superbike to his father

Talented KKR Batting Sensation Gifts Superbike to His Father [WATCH]

He had to overcome extreme financial struggles to climb the ladder of success.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma Ajit Agarkar

Mics Deceive Rohit Sharma Again; India Captain Heard Talking About ‘Family Restrictions’ to Agarkar in Press Conference [WATCH]

Rohit reveals players are unhappy with the new policies.
January 18, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Watch Ashleigh Gardner Takes a Stunning Boundary Catch in Women’s Ashes ODI

Watch: Ashleigh Gardner Takes a Stunning Boundary Catch in Women’s Ashes ODI

The catch was taken in the 41st over to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone off Alana King’s bowling.
January 17, 2025
Sagar Paul
Fan Crashes His Car When Jumping Out To Take Selfie With Sam Konstas, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Fan Crashes His Car When Jumping Out To Take Selfie With Sam Konstas, Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

The Aussie's recent stardom had a hilarious repercussion.
January 15, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi Hilariously Responds to Query on Being “Rested” From the Test Team [WATCH]

Shaheen's tone suggested he wasn't fully buying PCB's narrative.
January 14, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy