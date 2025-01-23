WATCH: Rohit Sharma flops on Ranji Trophy return after nearly a decade, departs for 3 against J&K

Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy didn’t go as planned, as the Indian skipper was dismissed for a mere 3 runs during Mumbai’s clash against Jammu & Kashmir at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

With a lean run in international cricket hanging over him, this outing was seen as an opportunity for Rohit to regain some much-needed form. However, his early dismissal added to the disappointment of fans who had turned up in large numbers to watch him.

The match drew significant attention due to the presence of several Indian stars, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) even expanded seating arrangements from 100 to 500 to accommodate the expected surge in spectators, highlighting the buzz around Rohit’s rare appearance in domestic cricket after nearly a decade.

Unfortunately, the home crowd’s excitement turned to dismay as Rohit fell cheaply to Umar Nazir, mirroring the struggles he’s faced in Test cricket over the past year. His recent performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he managed just 31 runs in four matches, had already raised concerns about his form. He ‘sat out’ the final Test in Australia but made strong remarks about continuing in Test cricket as the captain.

That said, the pressure to deliver was palpable, but the outcome on his Ranji return only deepened the questions surrounding his batting.

WATCH Rohit Sharma fall for 3 on Ranji Trophy return for Mumbai

Adding to the morning’s woes, Yashasvi Jaiswal also departed early (dismissed for 4), leaving Mumbai in a precarious position. Elsewhere, Shubman Gill, another prominent international player, had a poor start for Punjab against Karnataka, falling for 4. For fans tuning in with hopes of seeing their favorite stars shine, it was a morning of collective disappointment.

ALSO READ

With the Ranji Trophy’s final two rounds underway and the BCCI’s mandate bringing several international players back into domestic action, this was expected to be a high-stakes week for Indian cricket. For Rohit Sharma, however, it served as another missed opportunity to silence his critics and regain his form.