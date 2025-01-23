Do CSK Have a Young Prodigy That We Could Witness in IPL 2025?

CSK always have one of the most experienced sides with ample international experience, and the case largely remained the same this time.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) generally don’t invest enough in raw, young players and opt for well-settled options who can do the job. Their ideology is that the IPL doesn’t reward grooming players, which is true to a large extent. They always have one of the most experienced sides with ample international experience, and the case largely remained the same this time.

However, they bought a few inexperienced and fresh faces in the IPL 2025 auction rated highly in the domestic arena. While they might not get too many chances, these new guns can make a difference whenever they have a chance. One of them is Andre Siddarth, who has had a fantastic start to his career.

Siddarth comes from a cricketing background, for his uncle Sridharan Sharath was one of the finest batters Tamil Nadu batters. He was a prolific run-scorer and now serves as the current national selector.

Siddarth made his TNPL debut in 2024 but couldn’t make much impact. He scored 62 runs at an average of 12.40 in five innings, including the best of 23. He had a positive start to 2025, winning the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2025 in Ahmedabad right after making his First Class debut for Tamil Nadu.

He has had a fantastic start to First Class career, scoring four fifties and a century in seven innings. He scored his maiden ton in the latest fixture against Chandigarh, accumulating 106 runs in 143 balls, including ten boundaries and three maximums. Siddarth earned a spot in the U-19 Asia Cup in UAE on the back of his instant heroics in First Class cricket.

He scored 92 runs in four innings at an average of 23, with the best of 35. The best thing about his batting is the way he maintained his composure under pressure because he has already rescued his state side a few times in First Class cricket. He has a range of shots and can play all those strokes, suggesting he is technically strong.

This straight drive by Andre Siddarth lives rent free in my head pic.twitter.com/cbAwa0QLFn — yash (@CSKYash_) November 30, 2024

However, there’s still room for improvement in his power game. But that power will come once he grows and muscles develop. His game is good enough to catch the eyes of CSK’s scout, and the franchise bought him for INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

“I’m really overwhelmed to be part of CSK because in the first round I wasn’t picked up. I was playing a practice match against Bangladesh, so I didn’t know [about the first round]. Then, when I was eating my friend called and told me CSK picked me. I actually didn’t believe it until I saw all my WhatsApp messages and everything. Then only it hit me. It’s a very good feeling,” exclaimed Siddarth on ESPNcricinfo.

This is just a start for the young man who is destined to achieve big things. A technically solid player, Siddarth might become a three-format player for India in future. However, that is a distant probability; for now, he would want to enjoy playing under MS Dhoni and learn as much as he could.

