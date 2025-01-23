Meet Umar Nazir: The 6 foot 4 inch J&K fast bowler who dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply in the Ranji Trophy

Pulwama-born Umar Nazir stands tall in Indian domestic cricket—both figuratively and literally. At 6 feet 4 inches, he is among the tallest pacers in the circuit, and his ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a rare commodity. On Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade, Umar announced himself in style, dismissing the Indian captain and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply.

Umar’s career has been defined by perseverance. Coming from a humble background in Jammu and Kashmir, he has faced challenges far beyond the cricket field. The political turmoil in his hometown often limited his opportunities, but Umar’s determination never wavered. His time as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL provided a glimpse of what could have been—a brush with the big stage that fueled his aspirations.

In the Ranji game this morning, Umar’s performances reminded everyone of his potential. The match had become a spectacle, drawing crowds eager to witness the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer in action. However, it was Rohit Sharma’s rare return to the domestic stage after nearly a decade that truly electrified the atmosphere.

Umar removed Rohit Sharma cheaply with a delivery that moved late and bounced off the surface and bowled Ajinkya Rahane with a classic setup, showcasing his skills as a hit-the-deck pacer who can extract bounce and swing at will. He went on to dismiss Hardik Tamore and Shivam Dube as Mumbai were reduced to 47/7.

Back in 2019, Umar spoke about his struggles and growth as a bowler. “In the past, I was guilty of bowling a couple of yards too short, which was the reason why I was not that successful. On tracks where there’s help for pacers, if you pitch it up and bowl at sustained pace, you can trouble most batsmen,” he told The Indian Express in 2019.

Fitness has also played a significant role in Umar’s career. Now 31, Umar shed over 15kg in recent years to become leaner, stronger, and more durable—a critical factor for any fast bowler.

For Umar, the journey isn’t just about individual milestones or days when he dismisses stalwarts like Rohit or Rahane.

Representing Jammu and Kashmir, a team on the rise, his performances serve as inspiration for cricketers from less-represented areas like Kishtwar and Kupwara. Not many from this part of the world have gained huge popularity in Indian cricket, with Umran Malik and Parvez Rasool rare exceptions.

