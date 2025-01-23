Former KKR Teammate Accuses Gautam Gambhir of ‘Threatening’ and ‘Plotting’ Against Him to Drive Him Away From The Franchise

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manoj Tiwary launched a fresh attack on India head coach Gautam Gambhir whom he accused of being responsible for exiting Indian Premier League (KKR) franchise after 2013.

Tiwary had revealed last year that he had a big fight with Gambhir in 2013 when he was at KKR and it led to multiple confrontations in the future.

Wasim Akram knew about Gambhir-Tiwary fight

KKR had won the IPL 2012 under Gambhir’s captaincy which Tiwary was a part of. The former Bengal batter claimed that even though things were good at the beginning, the relationship soured over time.

“I would get scolded without any reason. I couldn’t understand why he would target me. In fact, when I came to KKR in 2010, he and I got along nicely. But then he would lose his cool at me out of the blue. He would use very hurtful words. Then, when I started thinking about it, I realised that out of all the local boys at KKR, I was the one who used to perform consistently. And since I was a promising youngster, the media was giving me attention. So, he didn’t react to it well. That is what I believe,” Tiwary said in an interview with Lallantop.

Tiwary said that KKR’s then bowling coach Wasim Akram knew about the fight and tried to calm Gambhir down.

“Once, we had a heated argument about my batting position at the Eden Gardens. I was upset and had gone to the washroom. He barged in and said ‘This attitude won’t work. Tujhe kabhi khilaunga nahi (I won’t give you a game). This and that. I never liked such words. He was giving me a threat,” Wasim Akram also came in. He was our bowling coach, so he calmed things down. He said ‘You are the captain. Cool down’ He understood, he knew what was happening,” Tiwary said.

The Bengal batter was released by KKR after the 2013 season when he returned to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and played for them until 2015.

Tiwary earlier this month, revealed that Gambhir had got into an altercation with him on the sidelines of a 2015 Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Bengal at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. He claimed that Gambhir had threatened him inside the enclosure meant for journalists due to which their fight became publicised.

Tiwary, who has scored over 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket for Bengal, played three T20Is and 12 ODIs for India between 2008 and 2015.

