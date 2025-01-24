News
Forgotten RCB player George Garton
WATCH
Last updated: January 24, 2025

Forgotten RCB Player From IPL 2021 Takes Stunning Catch in Big Bash League 2024–25 Challenger [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was with RCB during the IPL 2021 season.

Forgetten RCB player George Garton

A former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player gave a testament to his incredible fielding prowess by taking a sensational catch in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). During the match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, George Garton, who was with RCB during the IPL 2021 season, took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Moises Henriques.

During the 13th over of the match, left-arm spinner Tom Andrews bowled a length ball outside the off stump. Sixers skipper Moises Henriques attempted to drive it through the covers and made clean contact.

However, the ball went airborne and George Garton, positioned at cover, executed a spectacular diving catch to his left. Garton’s lightning-fast reflexes were on full display as he pulled off one of the season’s most remarkable catches.

After securing the catch, Garton tossed the ball in celebration, receiving well-deserved praise from his teammates for preventing what seemed destined to be a boundary.

Moises Henriques was dismissed for 29 runs off 30 balls, a crucial moment as he was poised to guide his team to a strong position.

Check the video of the catch below.

ALSO READ:

Sydney Thunder seal final berth

Speaking about the match, Sydney Thunder won the toss and chose to field. The Sydney Sixers lost both openers within four overs, with Josh Philippe run out at the non-striker’s end during his recovery efforts. Moises Henriques tried rebuilding but fell to the stunning catch by George Garton. Lachlan Shaw was out for a duck, leaving the Sixers struggling at 76-5.

Jordan Silk and Ben Dwarshuis salvaged the innings with a crucial 56-run partnership, guiding the Sixers to 151-7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 152 to secure a spot in the final against Hobart Hurricanes, Thunder always looked in control of the chase. Although the Sixers managed to make inroads, Sam Billings’ unbeaten 42 off 29 balls eventually wrapped up the contest with seven balls left and secured the final berth for the Thunder.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Big Bash League
Gaorge Garton
Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB

