News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Jacob Bethell doubtful for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I
News
Last updated: January 24, 2025

RCB Star Reported To Be Sick, Could Be Doubtful Starter for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up by RCB for INR 2.60 crores in the IPL 2025 auction.

Jacob Bethell doubtful for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

The Indian team will look to extend their lead against England in the ongoing five-match T20I series after winning the opener in Kolkata. However, the visitors have been dealt a blow ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I with a talented batting all-rounder’s availability uncertain for the contest.

Jacob Bethell, who was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in last November’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 2.60 crores, is reportedly unwell and missed England’s training session. Thus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added young talented batter Jamie Smith to the 12-man squad for the second T20I.

ALSO READ:

Missing Jacob Bethell could be a big blow for England

The absence of Bethell might prove to be a significant setback for the team, as his left-arm spin would have been particularly useful on the spin-friendly surface at Chepauk, one of India’s most favorable grounds for spinners.

On the other hand, England has replaced Gus Atkinson with Brydon Carse. Atkinson had a forgettable outing in Kolkata, where he made a painstaking 2 off 13 balls and leaked 38 runs in his two overs. Carse will now join the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood and the trio can surely pose some trouble to the Indian batters as England aims to level terms.

The visitors face a daunting challenge, especially after being thoroughly outclassed by a dominant Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side. Varun Chakravarthy delivered an exceptional spin performance, while Abhishek Sharma and the rest of the Indian batting lineup comfortably chased down the target with 43 balls remaining.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Jacob Bethell
Jamie Smith

Latest news

Related posts

Ayush Badoni scored 60 and 44 for Delhi in their loss against Saurashtra

LSG Youngster Shines Ahead of IPL 2025! Fights Lone Battle In Ranji Trophy Defeat Against Saurashtra

January 24, 2025
Samarnath Soory

Not Just Bumrah And Jaiswal, Another India Star Also Makes It To ICC Test Team Of The Year 2024

January 24, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Ajinkya Rahane

Bizarre Scenes in Ranji Trophy! Ajinkya Rahane Called Back From Dressing Room Despite Getting Dismissed, Shardul Thakur Timed Out?

Rahane couldn't make the most of the reprieve.
January 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Siraj should been picked for Champions Trophy 2025: Dinesh Karthik

Former RCB Star Feels That This Bowler Should Have Been In India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

January 24, 2025
Samarnath Soory

England Left Furious As Umpires Take Off Players With Just 5 Balls Remaining in the Women’s Ashes Fixture

England needed 18 runs from the final five balls, but the decision to halt play due to rain denied them the opportunity to force a dramatic finish.
January 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

The left-arm pacer, who was released by Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL 2025 auction, was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 crore.
January 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy