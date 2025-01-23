News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Rohit Sharma Ajit Agarkar announce Champions Trophy squad
News
Last updated: January 23, 2025

Former Batter Says This Player’s India Career ‘Is Finished’ With Champions Trophy Snub

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The player hasn't appeared in the playing XI since 2023

Rohit Sharma Ajit Agarkar announce Champions Trophy squad

Former India batter Aakash Chopra felt that the BCCI selection committee has ‘closed the file’ on legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s international career by leaving him out of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Chahal hasn’t played ODI since January 2023 and was sidelined by his state team Haryana for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He had picked up 18 wickets in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy and 21 wickets across two editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since being dropped from the national team.

However, the 34-year-old was bought for INR 18 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction by Punjab Kings.

“Yuzvendra Chahal has been totally finished. His file has been closed. I have got no idea why they did that,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

India named the likes of  Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in their spin department for the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

Also Read:

Axar has become a mainstay in the Indian limited-overs set up in the last couple of years with his consistent performances. 

“It is an interesting case. He last played in January 2023. So it’s been two years for him. His numbers are also very good. He has picked up a lot of wickets and was consistently doing well,” Chopra added on Chahal’s performances in the domestic circuit.

Chahal’s Champions Trophy selection ‘a regressive step’

Chahal had also picked up 15 wickets from 18 matches in IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals. Despite these performances, the Haryana spinner hasn’t played a T20I since August 2023 which came after his 21 wickets from 14 matches for the Royals in IPL that year. He was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but didn’t get a game.

Chopra said that the Indian team management might have felt selecting Chahal for the Champions Trophy as a regressive step due to his long absence.

“Because it’s been two years since it has been closed, there is no place for Yuzi also here because as soon as you suddenly pick him out of the blue, it will be seen as a regressive step,” he said.

Washington is the only right arm spinner in the Champions Trophy squad, but the Tamil Nadu man also offers depth to the side with his batting ability, which could be another reason to not pick Chahal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Champions Trophy 2025
Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest news

Related posts

Mohammed Shami was surprisingly not picked for the first T20I against England as India went with only one specialist speedster, Arshdeep Singh.

Have India Compromised Mohammed Shami’s Fitness for Short-Term Gains?

India can’t afford a half-fit Shami after working so hard to get him back on the park, but the signs are concerning.
January 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 RCB stars flop rajasthan royals bowlers shine

IPL 2025 Player Watch: RCB Stars, CSK Newbie Flop, Confidence In Star Player Grows For KKR

A glance at how the IPL 2025 players fared in leagues and matches around the globe
January 23, 2025
Rohit Sankar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be worried about the performances of their overseas English trio - Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell.

RCB Trio Flops in First IND vs ENG T20I, Exposes Franchise’s Weakness Ahead of IPL 2025

They fared poorly and had no answers to India’s tight bowling from the first ball.
January 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
Arshdeep Singh

Most Wickets for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to the Top of the List With Sensational Spell Against England

He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 wickets.
January 23, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
While the T20I series was mostly seen as a comeback for Mohammed Shami, India have thrown a surprise by not including him in their playing XI.

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing for India in the First T20I Against England?

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the World Cup 2023.
January 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI Takes U-Turn: India Will Wear Kits With ‘Pakistan’ Written During Champions Trophy 2025

The development now ends the ongoing controversy over the Indian jersey and Champions Trophy 2025 logo.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy