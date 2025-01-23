Former RCB Player Becomes 33rd Player To 300 T20 Wickets; Mumbai Indians Star Next in Line

The spinner is in excellent form in the ongoing ILT20

Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga entered an elite list in T20s as he reached 300 wickets in the format with his 3-10 in the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriorz.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner is now the second Sri Lankan bowler to reach the milestone after T20 legend Lasith Malinga who has 390 wickets from 289 innings. He is also the 33rd overall to reach 300 wickets in T20s.

Hasaranga, Mohammed Amir shine for Vipers

Hasaranga was the wrecker-in-chief for the Vipers on Wednesday as he capitalised on Mohammed Amir’s spell of 4-24 and removed Tim Siefert, Luke Wells and Ashton Agar in his four overs. As a result, Warriorz were all out for 91 in 19.4 overs.

Vipers openers Fakhar Zaman and Alex Hales mowed down the small target within 10 overs as they wrapped up a 10-wicket victory to stay top of the six-team league table.

Rips it through and gets the ball to spin in through the gates, does Wanindu Hasaranga! 🔥

The Desert Vipers all over the Warriorz like a rash!#DVvSW #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/ZSPHx6Nw55 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 22, 2025

With his latest performance, Hasaranga now stands behind the Indian duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (both on 310 T20 wickets) and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi (303). In the ILT20 2025, the 27-year-old has claimed 7 wickets from 5 matches at an economy of 5.31. Amir, meanwhile, made it nine wickets for the season with his match-winning performance.

Hasaranga has played three seasons of IPL with RCB and claimed 35 wickets from 26 matches at an economy of 8.13.

Jasprit Bumrah 5 wickets short of milestone

Closely following Hasaranga is India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has 295 T20 wickets from 232 innings for India, Gujarat and Mumbai Indians combined.

Bumrah, who won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies, is not part of India’s ongoing five-match T20I series against England due to a back injury. He has been named in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, but will be subject to fitness Test before the tournament. Pacer Harshit Rana has been named as standby for Bumrah.

In T20s, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wickettaker among Indians with 364 scalps from 309 innings at an economy of 7.6. Former KKR and Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla is behind him with 319 wickets from 296 T20 innings.

Chennai Super Kings and West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo remains at the top with 631 wickets from 546 T20 innings. Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans legspinner Rashid Khan is in hot pursuit of that record with 626 wickets.

