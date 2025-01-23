3 Fast Bowlers Who Could Come In As Replacements In IPL 2025

The 2025 mega auction saw quite a few talented fast bowlers going unsold. We take a look at three of those who could come in as replacements in IPL 2025.

The most glamorous and cash-rich Indian Premier League is also the most cut-throat tournament in the world when it comes to the player market. As such, every year plenty of good quality players don’t get any takers.

However, history shows us that players can come in as replacements and steal the show. Fast bowlers are most prone to succumbing injuries in a long season that lasts about two months. So there is a good chance we might see some late injury replacements from the franchises.

The likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Alzarri Joseph, Gus Atkinson, Jason Behrendorff, Shivam Mavi and Shardul Thakur were overlooked for the upcoming season. Among the players who had registered for the auction, we pick three fast bowlers who might still make an appearance in IPL 2025.

Gus Atkinson

The English fast bowler has been on a rapid rise in the last year or so. He made his T20I debut in September 2023 and took 4 for 20. His Test debut came in July last year at Lord’s, where he registered the best ever figures for England on debut, picking 12 wickets. He hasn’t looked back since, showing great promise across formats.

Gus Atkinson has the raw speed and is skillful at extracting movement off the pitch. He is also a capable hitter down the order. The overall package makes him a very attractive replacement option in IPL 2025.

Atkinson hasn’t played much T20 cricket in recent times but will get an opportunity to show his mettle in the white-ball series in India.

Mustafizur Rahman

The veteran Bangladesh pacer has been a part of the IPL for years and while not in his peak years, he remains a solid option. Mustafizur Rahman played nine games for Chennai Super Kings in the previous edition of the league, claiming 14 wickets at an economy of 9.26.

The Fizz has picked nine wickets in as many games in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League at 8.08 rpo. He brings the left-arm angle in play, something IPL franchises desperately look for. Mustafizur is also a death overs specialist with his ability to bowl yorkers and change pace cleverly.

Umesh Yadav

India’s fast bowler, who has recently made some remarks on not getting picked for the IPL 2025, could yet make into one of the franchises as a replacement. He is a veteran with 144 IPL wickets to his name from 148 games.

Umesh Yadav hasn’t had a good couple of seasons and hasn’t been a part of the Indian team in any format. However, there aren’t any other Indian pace options in the unsold pool that have done well recently.

Yadav, on his day, can rip through the top orders with the new ball and it’s a skill set teams could use, especially those with helpful conditions at home. Should any team need an Indian fast bowler replacement, Umesh Yadav could be in line for a late IPL 2025 entry.