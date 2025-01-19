‘Something Happened’ – Former KKR Player Left Frustrated After IPL 2025 Auction Snub

Umesh last appeared for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, snaring 8 wickets at 26.25 runs apiece in seven outings.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Umesh Yadav has expressed disappointment for going unsold during the IPL 2025 auction. He has been part of the league since 2010 and featured in all but the 2021 edition, even though he was in Delhi Capitals (DC) that year.

On Inside Sport, Umesh exclaimed he felt bad and was shocked to see no one raise the paddle for him on auction day. He also pointed out the possible reason behind his snub, stating his name came quite late and teams had exhausted their purse by then.

“Why should I lie? It feels bad. After playing so much and playing close to 150 IPL matches, you don’t get selected. It’s shocking. It’s upon the franchises and their strategies, or my name came late in the auction, and they weren’t left with money. Regardless, something has happened. I am very frustrated and disturbed.”

Umesh last appeared for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, snaring 8 wickets at 26.25 runs apiece in seven outings. However, he conceded 10 runs per over and leaked a boundary every 3.50 deliveries in the season.

Making sense of Umesh Yadav’s snub from IPL 2025

While Umesh Yadav, who has played for four IPL franchises, brings a wealth of experience, his track record in the league is not really flourishing. His strength lies with the new ball; he can move it in the powerplay and make early inroads but failed to do so in the past two seasons.

In the powerplay in IPL 2023, he went wicketless and conceded 8.79 runs per over while taking 5 wickets at 29.80 runs apiece with an economy rate of 8.76 the following season. Umesh is ineffective in other phases and often gives away too many runs and boundaries, making him a one-dimensional bowler.

Also Read: Who Is Fergus O’Neill? – Meet Melbourne Renegades Star Who Could Play For Australia In Future

The league already has several better new-ball bowlers who provide value in other phases. Further, Umesh is 37 and recently had leg surgery, so his effectiveness might shrink further, even after he gets fit.

Teams opt for long-term investment players in a mega auction, and Umesh is certainly not one of those at this stage of his career. All these points went against the Vidarbha Express, leading to his snub from IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.