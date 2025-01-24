CSK in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have assembled a formidable squad for the new auction cycle. Let's look at key factors that could decide their IPL 2025 fate.

CSK are the joint most successful side in the Indian Premier League when it comes to the trophy cabinet. They are the most consistent team in the league, having made the top four in 12 out of 15 editions they have participated in.

Chennai Super Kings clinched their fifth title under their legendary captain MS Dhoni in 2023. They defeated Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the final by five wickets on DLS method. The following year, the captaincy reins were handed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, where they missed out on the playoffs by 0.067 net run-rate.

Under Stephen Fleming’s watch, CSK have assembled a very good squad for the IPL 2025. Ahead of the mega auction, they retained Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and Dhoni under uncapped category, thanks to a special rule change.

In the IPL auction, CSK brought in some excellent recruits such as Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Rachin Ravindra. CSK is a franchise that is known to be very methodical in their planning and they seem to have done a great job at the auction table.

Spin Chokehold By CSK in IPL 2025

The Super Kings’ home venue is the Chepauk, a haven for spinners and a nightmare for batters who can’t play spin. They already had Jadeja, one of the best left-arm orthodox spinners when there’s any help on offer. And now they have got Ashwin and Noor Ahmad.

Recently retired, Ashwin was born and brought up in Chennai, and was a huge part of CSK’s success in early years. IPL 2024 wasn’t great for Ashwin, with only nine wickets in 14 innings at 8.49 rpo. But a return to his home should help bring him better success.

As for Noor Ahmad, the Afghanistan spin sensation is arguably the best T20 spinner in the world right now. He has been bamboozling batters on any type of surface. In the ongoing SA20, he is sitting at the top of the charts with eight scalps from five innings at 6.66 rpo.

CSK have great variety in their spin attack, with a left-arm orthodox spin, right-arm off-spin and left-arm wrist spin. The trio of Noor, Ashwin and Jadeja has the potential to decimate the visiting batting units and could choke them even at other venues.

Will The Middle Order Turn Up

Chennai Super Kings will have Conway and Gaikwad at the top of the order, two of the best in the business. Conway missed the previous season but shares a great partnership with Gaikwad. The pair had scored 1208 runs in partnership during 2022-23, averaging 54.90 with four century stands.

On the other hand, the middle and lower middle order could be the biggest concern for CSK heading into the IPL 2025. Their number 3-8 is likely to be formed by Rahul Tripathi, Dube, Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Jadeja, Dhoni and Overton/Curran.

Dube has been a key for them in the last three editions, providing impetus in the middle order. CSK gave him a clear role of going out there and smashing spinners, which he did to perfection. He has scored 1103 runs in three seasons at an average of 34.5 while striking at 159.2.

Jadeja averaged 44 and struck at 142 last year but he has rarely had two consecutive good seasons with the bat. Tripathi has had a couple of bad years while Hooda and Shankar have a poor track record in IPL.

How Will Pathirana And Fellow Pacers Perform

The 22-year-old Sri Lankan fast bowler rose to prominence with his performance for CSK in 2023. He has taken 34 wickets for the franchise in just 20 games at an economy of 7.87. These are highly impressive numbers as he has also been their go-to death overs bowler.

However, since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has taken 18 wickets from 12 innings at an economy rate of 9.50. For CSK to do well, Pathirana needs to find his mojo back.

CSK are likely to pair him with Mukesh Choudhary and one of Curran or Overton. Choudhary recently picked 15 wickets from just six games for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, at an economy of 8.81. They have also got Khaleel Ahmed but he hasn’t been in great form in domestic cricket.

Curran also hasn’t looked in form with the ball in the ILT20. Overton, on the other hand, is coming off a good BBL season, where he picked 11 wickets at 9.56 rpo and scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 156.

CSK would hope Pathirana turns up and other seamers support him well in the IPL 2025.