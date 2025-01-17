News
Chennai Super Kings’ latest recruit Noor Ahmad bowled a magnificent spell during Durban’s Super Giants’ latest SA20 2025 fixture against the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 17, 2025 - 11:02 pm

Latest CSK Spin Recruit Delivers an Unplayable Spell in SA20 2025 by Taking Four Wickets for 25 Runs

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He snared four wickets for 25 runs in his four-over spell, emerging as his side’s best bowler.

Chennai Super Kings’ latest recruit Noor Ahmad bowled a magnificent spell during Durban’s Super Giants’ latest SA20 2025 fixture against the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Chennai Super Kings’ latest recruit Noor Ahmad bowled a magnificent spell during Durban’s Super Giants’ latest SA20 2025 fixture against the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The deck was slightly helpful for the slow bowlers, and Noor, adept at exploiting conditions, showed his superior skillsets again.

He snared four wickets for 25 runs in his four-over spell, emerging as his side’s best bowler. Noor started his show with a beautiful turning-in delivery that went through the gate of Zak Crawley to disturb the stumps.

On the following delivery, he again bowled a delivery that turned in sharply, to which Aiden Markram was beaten on his drive. In his next over, Noor sent Jordan Hermann back with a googly that trapped the batter in front of the stumps, giving the bowler his third of the day.

Also Read: 3 Best T20 Openers Available As Replacement For IPL 2025

Later, Tom Abell, batting well in testing conditions, became his final victim with another googly. He went for a slog sweep across the line but could only get the top edge, and Quinton de Kock completed the catch to give Noor his fourth in the game as he registered his second-best bowling figures in the competition.

What are the chances of Noor Ahmad starting in CSK’s playing XI?

While Noor Ahmad is a quality operator and will start in any T20 team in the world, he is uncertain of finding a spot in CSK’s playing XI in IPL 2025. CSK have two settled spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who will start in the XI almost every game, leaving no place for a third spinner.

The four overs players in CSK’s XI might be Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Matheesha Pathirana, leaving no place for Noor. However, CSK can try Noor for Overton in home games since the decks in Chennai heavily favour spinners.

The only thing going against Noor is that he doesn’t contribute much with the willow, so replacing an all-rounder with a specialist spinner might make CSK think twice. However, his inclusion will strengthen the bowling unit multifold and can cover for the batting depth.

Anyway, Noor is a quality addition to the side who can make inroads on any deck, which might be one of the reasons for his acquisition. It will be interesting to see how many chances he gets in the yellow jersey.

