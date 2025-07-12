News
‘Grow Some F* B’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

‘Grow Some F*** B****’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 13, 2025
2 min read
‘Grow Some F* B’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Tempers flared in the final minutes of Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s as Shubman Gill and Co were left furious with England’s time-wasting tactics. The situation further heated up when Gill was spotted hurling expletives at England opener Zak Crawley before a face-off with Ben Duckett.

The tension escalated when England walked out for their second innings with just over five minutes remaining in the day’s play. India turned to Jasprit Bumrah, hoping he could complete his over before the cutoff time, giving them a chance to squeeze in another over at the exhausted openers. However, Zak Crawley repeatedly disrupted Bumrah’s rhythm and delayed his run-up in a bid to waste as much time possible.

Ahead of the third ball, Crawley pulled away twice from his stance, gardening down the track and then sighting sight screen issue. The Indian captain could then be seen walking up from the slips, making a gesture with his hands while the stump mic picked him up saying,

 “Grow some f****** ba**s!!”

Ahead of the penultimate delivery, Crawley once again walked off the crease to tap the pitch in the middle which further instigated the Indian players, with Karun Nair and Mohammed Siraj also appearing visibly agitated.

The situation worsened when the fifth ball struck Crawley on the finger and he immediately signalled for a physio. The Indians responded then responded with sarcastic claps to Crawley’s efforts of time wasting. Gill, in fact, walked up toward the batter and gestured at the pavilion, possibly urging him to head off for the day.

Crawley then responded and non-striker Ben Duckett also got involved, standing very close to Gill as they seemingly had a heated exchange. After the final ball, Duckett had a few more words while his partner headed straight for the dugout.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Notably, this isn’t the first time in the series, England has come under the radar for time wasting. During the second Test at Edgbaston, Harry Brook could be seen taking extra time to get ready between deliveries, constantly stepping away, adjusting his gear and helmet, and slowing the game’s rhythm before Rishabh Pant called him out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
ENG vs IND
India
Shubman Gill
Zak Crawley
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

10:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘He Was at the Top of the Tree’- Kane Williamson Terms Virat Kohli As ‘Greatest All-Format Player’ in Last 15 Years

‘He Was at the Top of the Tree’- Kane Williamson Terms Virat Kohli As ‘Greatest All-Format Player’ in Last 15 Years

Virat Kohli continues to play ODIs for India despite retiring from T20Is and Tests.
8:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Discarded India Batter Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

Discarded India Batter Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

7:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

6:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Jasprit Bumrah Donates His Shoes to MCC Museum After Taking Five-Wicket Haul in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests.
5:22 pm
Vishnu PN
