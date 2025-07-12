‘Grow Some F*** B****’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Tempers flared in the final minutes of Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s as Shubman Gill and Co were left furious with England’s time-wasting tactics. The situation further heated up when Gill was spotted hurling expletives at England opener Zak Crawley before a face-off with Ben Duckett.
The tension escalated when England walked out for their second innings with just over five minutes remaining in the day’s play. India turned to Jasprit Bumrah, hoping he could complete his over before the cutoff time, giving them a chance to squeeze in another over at the exhausted openers. However, Zak Crawley repeatedly disrupted Bumrah’s rhythm and delayed his run-up in a bid to waste as much time possible.
Ahead of the third ball, Crawley pulled away twice from his stance, gardening down the track and then sighting sight screen issue. The Indian captain could then be seen walking up from the slips, making a gesture with his hands while the stump mic picked him up saying,
“Grow some f****** ba**s!!”
Ahead of the penultimate delivery, Crawley once again walked off the crease to tap the pitch in the middle which further instigated the Indian players, with Karun Nair and Mohammed Siraj also appearing visibly agitated.
The situation worsened when the fifth ball struck Crawley on the finger and he immediately signalled for a physio. The Indians responded then responded with sarcastic claps to Crawley’s efforts of time wasting. Gill, in fact, walked up toward the batter and gestured at the pavilion, possibly urging him to head off for the day.
Crawley then responded and non-striker Ben Duckett also got involved, standing very close to Gill as they seemingly had a heated exchange. After the final ball, Duckett had a few more words while his partner headed straight for the dugout.
Watch the video of the incident below.
ALSO READ:
Notably, this isn’t the first time in the series, England has come under the radar for time wasting. During the second Test at Edgbaston, Harry Brook could be seen taking extra time to get ready between deliveries, constantly stepping away, adjusting his gear and helmet, and slowing the game’s rhythm before Rishabh Pant called him out.
