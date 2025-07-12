‘Grow Some F*** B****’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

Tempers flared in the final minutes of Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s as Shubman Gill and Co were left furious with England’s time-wasting tactics. The situation further heated up when Gill was spotted hurling expletives at England opener Zak Crawley before a face-off with Ben Duckett.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 165/7 INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 184/9 SK 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 155/5 BEL 160/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 191/5 BEL 151/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 113/7 BEL 116/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 237/10 BUL 178/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 193/4 GBT 198/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 63/3 FELW 143/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 99/4 BJKW 98/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW 74/1 LMLW 69/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW 98/2 LMLW 103/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 216/3 NVR 108/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 103/10 NAJC 70/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 399/6 Fixtures Live – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W 85/3 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 143/8 MR 146/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 166/5 MINY 172/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 172/6 KAK 173/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS 142/8 VMK 148/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 72/10 BHN 76/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN 146/5 GER 140/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

The tension escalated when England walked out for their second innings with just over five minutes remaining in the day’s play. India turned to Jasprit Bumrah, hoping he could complete his over before the cutoff time, giving them a chance to squeeze in another over at the exhausted openers. However, Zak Crawley repeatedly disrupted Bumrah’s rhythm and delayed his run-up in a bid to waste as much time possible.



Ahead of the third ball, Crawley pulled away twice from his stance, gardening down the track and then sighting sight screen issue. The Indian captain could then be seen walking up from the slips, making a gesture with his hands while the stump mic picked him up saying,

“Grow some f****** ba**s!!”

Ahead of the penultimate delivery, Crawley once again walked off the crease to tap the pitch in the middle which further instigated the Indian players, with Karun Nair and Mohammed Siraj also appearing visibly agitated.

The situation worsened when the fifth ball struck Crawley on the finger and he immediately signalled for a physio. The Indians responded then responded with sarcastic claps to Crawley’s efforts of time wasting. Gill, in fact, walked up toward the batter and gestured at the pavilion, possibly urging him to head off for the day.

Crawley then responded and non-striker Ben Duckett also got involved, standing very close to Gill as they seemingly had a heated exchange. After the final ball, Duckett had a few more words while his partner headed straight for the dugout.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Shubman Gill abusing Zak Crawley for wasting time deliberately 😭 pic.twitter.com/HNHgIZqShl — HXF (@_invincible11) July 12, 2025

ALSO READ:

Notably, this isn’t the first time in the series, England has come under the radar for time wasting. During the second Test at Edgbaston, Harry Brook could be seen taking extra time to get ready between deliveries, constantly stepping away, adjusting his gear and helmet, and slowing the game’s rhythm before Rishabh Pant called him out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.