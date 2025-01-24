LSG Youngster Shines Ahead of IPL 2025! Fights Lone Battle In Ranji Trophy Defeat Against Saurashtra

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star batter Ayush Badoni was the lone warrior for Delhi as they resumed Ranji Trophy action for the 2024-25 season with a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Saurashtra.

Badoni, who is the captain of Delhi, scored a patient 60 off 78 balls in the first innings and tried to steady the ship. However, wickets kept tumbling at the other end as the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja proved too hot to handle for the Delhi batters.

Even the experience of Yash Dhull (44), Jonty Sidhu (16) and India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant (1) couldn’t save them from being all out for 188. Badoni departed as the seventh wicket, falling prey to Ravindra Jadeja in the 42nd over.

Best player for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

As Delhi got to bowl, Badoni was once again in the thick of things claiming 3-22 with his off spin. The 25-year-old alongside left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi (4-71) fought back with regular wickets but it didn’t prevent Delhi from conceding a 83-run first innings lead.

It was worse for Delhi in the second innings on the second day at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot as the spin duo of Ravindra and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja ran riot.

Badoni fought a losing battle yet again with Ravindra Jadeja claiming 7-38 and D Jadeja taking 2-22. The Delhi captain contributed 44 runs to their total of 94 all out and was the last wicket to fall in the 26th over.

Saurashtra openers were left with a minuscule target of 12 runs which they reached within 19 balls for their second win of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season and move to 18 points from six matches. Despite the heavy loss on Friday, Delhi are still above Saurashtra in Elite Group D in fourth place with 1 win, 2 losses and 3 draws from six matches. Delhi has 2 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws.

Badoni doing well in domestic circuit

Badoni is the second highest runscorer for Delhi with 400 runs from six games this Ranji season, which includes an unbeaten 205 against Jharkhand in the previous match.

The youngster, who has been retained by LSG for INR 4 crore, scored 180 runs from 8 innings in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 132. Badoni has become a key member of the LSG squad since his IPL debut in 2022. He scored 235 runs from 12 innings in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 137.

Badoni is most likely be a permanent member in LSG’s batting line-up in IPL 2025 due to his versatility, despite the arrival of David Miller, Abdul Samad and newly-announced captain Rishabh Pant.

