Not Just Bumrah And Jaiswal, Another India Star Also Makes It To ICC Test Team Of The Year 2024

India’s trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja were on Friday named in ICC’s Test Team of The Year 2024 following their exploits in the red-ball format last year. Australia’s Pat Cummins has been captain of the side.

Bumrah an obvious pick

Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational performances in Tests in 2024, specifically his tally of 32 wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, made him an obvious pick in the ICC Test Team of The Year. Bumrah has claimed a total of 71 wickets from 25 Test innings at a staggering average of 14.92. His only lean phase came in the 3-0 cleansweep at home against New Zealand where he claimed only three wickets from four innings. The 31-year-old started the year with 19 wickets from nine innings in the home series against England followed by 11 wickets from two Tests against Bangladesh.

Australia's Pat Cummins captains a star-studded ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2024 🙌



Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rising star

Jaiswal was the best batter for India in the BGT with 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 43. The left-handed opener amassed a total of 1,478 runs from 25 innings in 2024 at an average of 69.35 which included two double hundreds and three fifties in the series against England. He became an indispensable part of India’s Test team which was apparent in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney when captain Rohit Sharma was dropped from the playing XI.

Ravindra Jadeja still unplayable in home conditions

Jadeja was also consistent with this allrounder performances in Test the preceding year with 527 runs at an average of 29.27 and picked up 48 wickets. The 36-year-old began 2024 in a fine fashion as he claimed 19 wickets at an average of 25 in the home series against England. He also scored a fifty in the Test at Hyderabad and followed it up with a 112 at Rajkot. The left-arm spinner helped India thrash Bangladesh in the next series at home with nine wickets and 94 runs in two innings. He was a bright spot in the 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand with 16 wickets at an average of 21 which included two 5-wicket hauls.

Jadeja continued his form into the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 as his 12-104 set up a thumping 10-wicket victory for Saurashtra against Delhi. Jadeja claimed 5-66 in the first innings and 7-38 in the second innings which included the prized wicket of his India teammate Rishabh Pant.

Pat Cummins’ sensational year which included series victories against New Zealand, West Indies and India made him the captain of Test Team of The Year for the second year in a row. The Australian skipper was also in superb form with the red cherry claiming 37 wickets from nine Tests at an average of 24. He was also the second highest wicket-taker behind Bumrah in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 25 wickets from nine innings as Australia won the trophy after 10 years.

ICC Test Team Of The Year 2024

Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (C), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah

