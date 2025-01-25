News
Premier RCB and CSK Batters Shine in Ranji Trophy With Classy Knocks Ahead of IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Premier RCB and CSK Batters Shine in Ranji Trophy With Classy Knocks Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

They are making quite a statement before the IPL 2025 season.

Premier RCB and CSK Batters Shine in Ranji Trophy With Classy Knocks Ahead of IPL 2025

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), premier batters of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up by playing some flamboyant knocks in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB’s Rajat Patidar looked in stellar touch, playing for their respective teams Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Patidar registered a deft knock of 92 off 142 opposite Kerala while Gaikwad flaunted his hitting abilities by slamming 89 off 83 at an impressive strike rate of 107.23 against Baroda.

Unfortunately for both the players, they narrowly missed out on their centuries.

ALSO READ:

Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be crucial for RCB & CSK’s success in IPL 2025

Both Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be crucial for the success of their respective franchises, RCB and CSK in IPL 2025.

Patidar has evolved into a crucial cog in RCB’s batting lineup and has been a consistent performer for the side ever since joining them in the IPL 2021 season. So far, the dynamic right-hander has played 27 matches and scored 799 runs, at an average of over 30s while maintaining a fiery strike rate of 158.85. The 31-year-old also has one century and seven half-centuries to his name.

Patidar’s current form will definitely make the RCB management happy, as he is looking in sublime touch in the ongoing domestic season. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Patidar finished as the second-highest run-scorer while in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), he maintained an average of over 50 in the six games he played.

On the other hand, Gaikwad had mixed outings in SMAT and VHT. However, his recent Ranji form will definitely boost his morale as he gears up to lead CSK to a record sixth title next season.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
Ranji Trophy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ruturaj Gaikwad

