Big Boost for India: Star Batter Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

News
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This was after a first innings disappointing performance where he could only managed to make four runs.

Big Boost for India as Star Batter Shubman Gill Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

India gets a big boost as star batter Shubman Gill regains form with a Ranji Trophy century for Punjab against Karnataka ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

After a poor display of form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Shubman Gill returned to play a Ranji Trophy match for Punjab, and after scoring just 4 runs in the first innings, he came back and scored a century in the second innings.

Shubman Gill scores a Century against Karnataka

Trailing against Karnataka by 420 runs in the second innings, Shubman Gill opened the batting for Punjab and delivered an outstanding knock under pressure. Despite losing partners at the other end, Gill persevered, scoring 102 off 171 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes. This was after a first innings disappointing performance where he could only managed to make four runs.

This was Gill’s first Ranji Trophy century for Punjab in over five years, having last scored against Vidarbha in December 2019. The 25-year-old fought valiantly as Punjab’s lone warrior in the second innings. Gill’s return to form was crucial, as he is going to be a key player for India in the ODI series against England as well as the Champions Trophy 2025 .

ALSO READ:

Karnataka Defeated Punjab by an innings and 207 runs

Talking about the match, Karnataka won the match by an innings and 207 runs. In the first innings Punjab were bowled out for just 55 runs. Karnataka in reply, in their first innings scored 475 runs. Smaran Ravichandran was the standout performer who scored 203 runs.

Trailing by a massive 420 runs, Punjab lost wickets from one end but Shubman Gill kept on fighting and scored 102 runs, but his effort was not enough as other batters in the lineup failed and Punjab were all out for 213 runs. For Karnataka, Yashovardhan Parantap and Shreyas Gopal took 3 wickets each and Prasidh Krishna claimed one wicket.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Indian Cricket Team
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy 2024/25
Shubman Gill

