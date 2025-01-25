LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.

The top-order batter was purchased by the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 Auction for INR 30 lakh.

Aryan Juyal shines against Bihar

In the match against Bihar, UP captain Aryan Juyal shone at number three in the first innings, going unbeaten on 157 runs off 218 balls, at the time of writing this report. His innings featured 15 fours and a six, propelling UP to a commanding position. He put together a 142-run partnership with Abhishek Goswami for the second wicket and then contributed an ongoing unbeaten 189-run stand with Karan Sharma for the third wicket.

Well, surely the Lucknow Super Giants, his IPL franchise, must have been impressed with his performance. The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.

UP’s Commanding Lead

Talking about the match, Bihar batted first and were all out for 248 runs. Ayush Loharuka made 101, and Sraman Nigrodh scored 44 runs. For UP, Shivam Mavi took 4 wickets, and Shivam Sharma and Vijay Kumar claimed 2 wickets each.

At the time of writing, UP are at 516/2 and are leading by 268 runs. Abhishek Goswami scored 198 runs. Madhav Kaushik added 63 runs. Skipper Aryan Juyal remains unbeaten on 157. Alongside him is Karan Sharma who is on 78.

