Fresh Injury Concern for India as Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Doubtful for 2nd IND vs ENG T20I After Twisting Ankle in Training
News
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Fresh Injury Concern for India: Star Batter Doubtful for 2nd IND vs ENG T20I After Twisting Ankle in Training

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The opener was the star of the first T20I, smashing 79 runs off just 34 balls, leading India to an easy victory against England.

Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for the 2nd T20I against England after twisting his ankle during training.

Doubts Over Abhishek Sharma’s Availability for Second T20I

According to Indian Express, Abhishek Sharma twisted his right ankle during a warm-up session on Friday evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the second T20I is set to take place.

He was seen in visible discomfort and was attended to by the physio. Although he managed to walk after some treatment and even went to the nets, he did not come out to bat. The left-hander was observed limping during the session, raising doubts about his availability for the match on Saturday evening.

The team doesn’t have a backup opener, so if Abhishek Sharma is unavailable, either Dhruv Jurel or Tilak Varma might step in to open the batting.

Will Shami get a chance in the 2nd T20I

Mohammed Shami, who missed the first T20I in Kolkata, was spotted practicing in the nets. He initially bowled with a shorter run up and a knee brace, closely monitored by bowling coach Morne Morkel. After a 15 to 20 minute session, he took a break, before returning to bowl at full intensity. Although his absence raised concerns about his fitness, according to the same Indian Express report, Shami is match fit and was excluded only due to the team’s selection strategy.

India went for a side that could offer depth in batting and bowling and had all rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the mix. The bowling side was a spin heavy affair, with Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi all included, and with Arshdeep Singh as the only pacer. For the 2nd T20I it is looking likely that India might play the same lineup which played in the previous one.

Abhishek Sharma
IND vs ENG
Indian Cricket Team

