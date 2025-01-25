4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

If such situations arise, there are plenty of unsold players from the auction who have recently performed well and might be on the radar of teams.

The IPL 2025 season is just about two months away. Almost every team management would now be planning their playing XI based on how their players are doing in their recent form in the domestic or international matches.

However, with this busy match schedule, injuries to players might also happen, which is certainly something the teams would not want.

If such situations arise, there are plenty of unsold players from the auction who have recently performed well and might be on the radar of teams.

So, lets take a look at four spinners who might get opportunity as an injury replacements in IPL 2025.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb has been out of favor since the emergence of Allah Ghazanfar. Additionally Mujeeb’s form was also not good, which was the key reason why he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction and was not selected for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Last time Mujeeb played in the IPL was way back in 2021.

However, in the ongoing SA20 2025, he has been doing well as he has picked up 8 wickets in 5 matches played so far at an economy of 7.50. Earlier also, in the Zimbabwe series, he was good as he had picked up 4 wickets in 3 matches. He seems to be getting back in form, and consistent performances like these, and any injury replacement if a team requires for the upcoming season, then he can get a chance.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj who played only 2 matches in IPL 2024 during his debut season for Rajasthan Royals, took 2 wickets. He didn’t get more opportunity and was released by the franchise and later went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

While he was out form for some time, in the last two months, he has regained some form as he has taken 6 wickets in 5 innings in SA20 2025. Before that, in the test series against Pakistan he took 12 wickets in 2 tests. He can be a strong candidate if teams require any injury replacement.

ALSO READ:

Chris Green

The Australian spinner has only played 1 match in his IPL career which was for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Since then, he has gone unsold in every auction and hasn’t had another opportunity to showcase his talent.

But in the ongoing Big Bash League, he has been doing well as he taken 11 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 7.32. He has also played some cameos showing that he still got some batting power. Chris Green could be another candidate for an injury replacement in ipl 2025.

Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian played only one match in his IPL career in IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals. Tanush came into the team as a replacement for Adam Zampa. He was released by the franchise before the auction, and unfortunately for him, no one bid for him in the auction, so he went unsold.

However, he has been performing consistently in domestic cricket. In the SMAT he took 9 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 7.44. Additionally in the 2 matches that he has played in the Ranji Trophy season so far he has taken 12 wickets. He can be a strong candidate for an injury replacement in IPL 2025, as he has experience in playing domestic cricket, is familiar with the pitch conditions and can also contribute as a lower order batter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.