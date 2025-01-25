News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 25, 2025

4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

If such situations arise, there are plenty of unsold players from the auction who have recently performed well and might be on the radar of teams.

4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 season is just about two months away. Almost every team management would now be planning their playing XI based on how their players are doing in their recent form in the domestic or international matches.

However, with this busy match schedule, injuries to players might also happen, which is certainly something the teams would not want.

If such situations arise, there are plenty of unsold players from the auction who have recently performed well and might be on the radar of teams.

So, lets take a look at four spinners who might get opportunity as an injury replacements in IPL 2025.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb has been out of favor since the emergence of Allah Ghazanfar. Additionally Mujeeb’s form was also not good, which was the key reason why he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction and was not selected for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Last time Mujeeb played in the IPL was way back in 2021.

However, in the ongoing SA20 2025, he has been doing well as he has picked up 8 wickets in 5 matches played so far at an economy of 7.50. Earlier also, in the Zimbabwe series, he was good as he had picked up 4 wickets in 3 matches. He seems to be getting back in form, and consistent performances like these, and any injury replacement if a team requires for the upcoming season, then he can get a chance.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj who played only 2 matches in IPL 2024 during his debut season for Rajasthan Royals, took 2 wickets. He didn’t get more opportunity and was released by the franchise and later went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

While he was out form for some time, in the last two months, he has regained some form as he has taken 6 wickets in 5 innings in SA20 2025. Before that, in the test series against Pakistan he took 12 wickets in 2 tests. He can be a strong candidate if teams require any injury replacement.

ALSO READ:

Chris Green

The Australian spinner has only played 1 match in his IPL career which was for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Since then, he has gone unsold in every auction and hasn’t had another opportunity to showcase his talent.

But in the ongoing Big Bash League, he has been doing well as he taken 11 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 7.32. He has also played some cameos showing that he still got some batting power. Chris Green could be another candidate for an injury replacement in ipl 2025.

Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian played only one match in his IPL career in IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals. Tanush came into the team as a replacement for Adam Zampa. He was released by the franchise before the auction, and unfortunately for him, no one bid for him in the auction, so he went unsold.

However, he has been performing consistently in domestic cricket. In the SMAT he took 9 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 7.44. Additionally in the 2 matches that he has played in the Ranji Trophy season so far he has taken 12 wickets. He can be a strong candidate for an injury replacement in IPL 2025, as he has experience in playing domestic cricket, is familiar with the pitch conditions and can also contribute as a lower order batter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chris Green
IPL
IPL 2025
Keshav Maharaj
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Tanush Kotian

Latest news

Related posts

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
We look at 3 wicketkeepers in line to come in as replacement players in IPL 2025, including Jonny Bairstow.

3 Wicketkeeper Batters Who Can Come in as Replacement Players in IPL 2025

The IPL auction is unpredictable and many good cricketers can remain unnoticed; the same happened this time.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Venkatesh Iyer

Relief for KKR Fans Ahead of IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Declared Fine After Scary Ankle Twist in Ranji Trophy

He however did not take the field on Day 2 of the match.
January 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Ayush Badoni scored 60 and 44 for Delhi in their loss against Saurashtra

LSG Youngster Shines Ahead of IPL 2025! Fights Lone Battle In Ranji Trophy Defeat Against Saurashtra

January 24, 2025
Samarnath Soory

CSK in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have assembled a formidable squad for the new auction cycle. Let's look at key factors that could decide their IPL 2025 fate.  
January 24, 2025
Sandip Pawar
CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

The left-arm pacer, who was released by Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL 2025 auction, was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 crore.
January 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy