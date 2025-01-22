Talented Indian Youngster Named in the Next Fab 4 for Test Cricket

He hit three centuries and 11 half centuries last year.

Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is being touted to be in the next Fab 4 of Test Cricket. Coined by the late New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe to hail star batters, the first batch of Fab 4 included – Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, amassing a total of 1771 runs across formats, at an average of 52.08, including three centuries and 11 half centuries. In the longest format, the 23-year-old fourished for India at the top of the order, ending 2024 with 1478 runs at an impressive average of 54.74 and highest score of 214*.

Given his incredible display, former England captains Nasser Hussin and Michael Atherton included Jaiswal in the next Fab 4 while having a discussion. The Indian left-hander, along with England’s Harry Brook was unanimously named by both the veteran cricketers.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal named in the next Fab 4 of Test cricket

Interestingly, while Jaiswal and Brook seemed to be the common picks, Hussain and Atherton did not agree on the remaining two names. Both had different choices with Hussain opting for Australia’s explosive batter Travis Head and Saim Ayub while Atherton named Sri Lanka’s Kaminud Mendis and Kiwi batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Hussain reasoned (via Wisden), “Saim Ayub’s just had this injury and it’s not sure whether he’ll be fit for the Champions Trophy, but he could be a dynamic player at the top of the order for Pakistan across all formats.”

All the six batters mentioned above had a terrific last year. Jaiswal (2nd), Brook (4th) and Ravindra (8th) features in the Top 10 list of run-getter in Tests in 2024 while Saim Ayub was the eighth-highest run scorer in ODIs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.