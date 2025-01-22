News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool
News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The players will be tested during the upcoming England white-ball series.

Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool

In a recent development coming in, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has broadened its scope by including more elite cricketers in its detailed anti-doping program. For 2025, NADA has finalized a new ‘Registered Testing Pool’ (RTP) comprising prominent centrally-contracted players. Key names on the list include T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Additionally, top stars like Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Verma have also been added to the list.

In total, 14 male and female cricketers, alongside athletes from various other sports, are part of the current RTP.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant To Bat at New Position in IPL 2025? Lucknow Super Giants Captain Reveals

India players to be tested during the upcoming England series

It has now been understood that NADA’s ‘Dope Control Officers’ (DCOs) are set to collect urine samples from select cricketers included in the RTP during the upcoming white-ball series against England. These officers will visit various match venues for sample collection, and the BCCI has been informed accordingly.

In September 2019, NADA established the RTP for both male and female cricketers, featuring players such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. This marked the first group of cricketers to provide their whereabouts information to the anti-doping organisation, ensuring their availability for urine sample testing.

However, in June 2020, Pujara, Jadeja, Rahul, Mandhana, and Sharma received warnings from NADA for failing to update their whereabouts. They acknowledged the BCCI’s explanation that the failure occurred due to a password issue and restricted access to the BCCI office during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Indian players who have previously failed a anti-doping Test

Previously, Prithvi Shaw tested positive for a banned substance (Terbutaline) in 2020. Although Shaw stated that he had consumed it accidentally, he was handed a suspension for the violation.

Similarly, other players like Yusuf Pathan, Pradeep Sangwan, and Anshula Rao have also faced suspensions from the BCCI after failing doping tests.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Jasprit Bumrah
NADA
National Anti-Doping Agency
RIshabh Pant
Suryakumar Yadav

Latest news

Related posts

Latest Finishing Exploits for Mumbai Indians in ILT20 Set To Give Big-Hitter a Batting Promotion at RCB in IPL 2025

Latest Finishing Exploits for Mumbai Indians in ILT20 Set To Give Big-Hitter a Batting Promotion at RCB in IPL 2025

He also made an impact with the ball in the second innings.
January 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
England Women's Team vs Australia Women's Team

‘Refused to be interviewed by me’ – Former England player-turned-commentator Soft Banned By Players Over ‘Fitness’ Comment

The 2017 World Cup winner's comments didn't go down well with the England team
January 22, 2025
Samarnath Soory
AB De Villiers Hints at a Comeback to Cricket 4 Years After Final Professional Game

‘Not Talking RCB’ – AB De Villiers Hints at a Comeback to Cricket 4 Years After Final Professional Game

He said he would love to try out playing the game casually with his kids, and then all the rest of the decisions will be taken from there.
January 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
Suryakumar Yadav not hurt by Champions Trophy exclusion

Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Missing Out On Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Suryakumar felt the players who were selected deserved their place
January 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Smriti Mandhana moves to second in ODI batting rankings

Indian Opener Climbs To Second In Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings

January 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

‘I Don’t Think It Affects the Cricket’: England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

These rules were put in place ahead of the five-match T20I series against England.
January 21, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy