Three Prominent India Players Including Rishabh Pant Added to Anti-Doping Testing Pool

The players will be tested during the upcoming England white-ball series.

In a recent development coming in, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has broadened its scope by including more elite cricketers in its detailed anti-doping program. For 2025, NADA has finalized a new ‘Registered Testing Pool’ (RTP) comprising prominent centrally-contracted players. Key names on the list include T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Additionally, top stars like Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Verma have also been added to the list.

In total, 14 male and female cricketers, alongside athletes from various other sports, are part of the current RTP.

India players to be tested during the upcoming England series

It has now been understood that NADA’s ‘Dope Control Officers’ (DCOs) are set to collect urine samples from select cricketers included in the RTP during the upcoming white-ball series against England. These officers will visit various match venues for sample collection, and the BCCI has been informed accordingly.

In September 2019, NADA established the RTP for both male and female cricketers, featuring players such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. This marked the first group of cricketers to provide their whereabouts information to the anti-doping organisation, ensuring their availability for urine sample testing.

However, in June 2020, Pujara, Jadeja, Rahul, Mandhana, and Sharma received warnings from NADA for failing to update their whereabouts. They acknowledged the BCCI’s explanation that the failure occurred due to a password issue and restricted access to the BCCI office during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Indian players who have previously failed a anti-doping Test

Previously, Prithvi Shaw tested positive for a banned substance (Terbutaline) in 2020. Although Shaw stated that he had consumed it accidentally, he was handed a suspension for the violation.

Similarly, other players like Yusuf Pathan, Pradeep Sangwan, and Anshula Rao have also faced suspensions from the BCCI after failing doping tests.

