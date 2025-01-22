Latest Finishing Exploits for Mumbai Indians in ILT20 Set To Give Big-Hitter a Batting Promotion at RCB in IPL 2025

News
News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He also made an impact with the ball in the second innings.

Romario Shepherd’s strong finishing performance for MI Emirates in the ILT20 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders could earn him a batting promotion at RCB in IPL 2025.

The West Indian all rounder was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 1.50 crore.

Also Read: ‘Refused to be interviewed by me’ – Former England player-turned-commentator Soft Banned By Players Over ‘Fitness’ Comment

Shepherd Strengthens Case for RCB’s Playing XI Spot with All-Round Brilliance

Romario Shepherd came in to bat during the 16th over of MI Emirates’ match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, when the team were at 119/5. With only four overs remaining, it appeared that the team would score around 160-165 runs. But Shepherd’s explosive hitting, however, changed the game, as he smashed 38 runs off only 13 balls, including four fours and three sixes, at an incredible strike rate of 292.31, bringing the team’s total to 186/6 after 20 overs.

Shepherd’s batting prowess would have pleased his IPL team, RCB. His performance creates competition for the finisher role spot in the playing XI for the upcoming season, which will be most likely between him and Tim David.

Shepherd also made an impact with the ball in the second innings. He bowled 2 overs, went for 14 runs and took 2 wickets. If he can continue to deliver performances like these, he will most likely get a spot in the playing XI of RCB.

Also Read: RCB Sweat Over Underperforming Pacers, Lots Hinging on 4 Quicks As IPL 2025 Closes In

MI Emirates Defeats Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 28 runs

Talking about the match, MI Emirates batted first and scored 186/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran scored 49, Waseem contributed 38, and Romario Shepherd smashed a quickfire 38. For Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Jason Holder and Ali Khan took 2 wickets each.

In response, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders managed to score only 158/9 in their 20 overs. Andries Gous scored 34, while Andre Russell added 37. Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets each, while Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, and Zahoor Khan picked up 1 wicket each. In the end MI Emirates won the match by 28 runs.

