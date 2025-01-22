News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
England Women's Team vs Australia Women's Team
News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

‘Refused to be interviewed by me’ – Former England player-turned-commentator Soft Banned By Players Over ‘Fitness’ Comment

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The 2017 World Cup winner's comments didn't go down well with the England team

England Women's Team vs Australia Women's Team

Former England spinner Alexandra Hartley said that she was given a ‘cold shoulder’ by the England women’s team on the sidelines of the Women’s Ashes due to her previous comments on the team’s fitness levels.

Hartley, who is now a broadcaster, felt that her opinions that came after England’s group stage exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup in UAE didn’t go down well with captain Heather Knight and coach Jon Lewis.

England had conceded at 0-8 lead in the Women’s Ashes to Australia following their defeat in the first T20I in Sydney. Hartley revealed England’s lead spinner Sophie Ecclestone refused to be interviewed by her.

“Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with me today (Monday). I’ve been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge,” she told the BBC’s TMS podcast.

Also Read: Dates Announced for WPL 2025 With Just One Week Gap From IPL 2025 Start

“The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia, I want them to be better than Australia, and I want them to win Ashes and World Cups,” Hartley added.

Despite beginning the T20 World Cup with wins against Bangladesh, South Africa and Scotland, England lost the last group match to West Indies by six wickets as inferior run rate denied them a place in the knockouts.

In the ongoing Ashes, they were outclassed by Australia in the ODI series losing 0-3. Australia will retain the trophy after gaining a 8-0 lead with the win in the first T20I.

Hartley said that the team are entitled to their opinions after coach Lewis had denied that there are issues with fitness or the dressing room.

“Jon Lewis has come out and said there isn’t a problem with fitness in his squad, there isn’t a problem with fitness in the England environment. They obviously think I’m completely wrong in my opinion – which is fine, absolutely fine. I’m entitled to my opinions, and they’re entitled to theirs,” Hartley said.

Also Read: RCB Star Prepares For 2025 Season With Brilliant All-round Performance

“But they will say that my comments were unfair, so if that’s the way our relationship is going to be moving forwards, then so be it… If fitness isn’t a problem, then it’s athleticism from a few, isn’t it?” the 2017 ODI World Cup winner added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Women
England Women

Latest news

Related posts

AB De Villiers Hints at a Comeback to Cricket 4 Years After Final Professional Game

‘Not Talking RCB’ – AB De Villiers Hints at a Comeback to Cricket 4 Years After Final Professional Game

He said he would love to try out playing the game casually with his kids, and then all the rest of the decisions will be taken from there.
January 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
Suryakumar Yadav not hurt by Champions Trophy exclusion

Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Missing Out On Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Suryakumar felt the players who were selected deserved their place
January 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Smriti Mandhana moves to second in ODI batting rankings

Indian Opener Climbs To Second In Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings

January 21, 2025
Samarnath Soory
England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

‘I Don’t Think It Affects the Cricket’: England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

These rules were put in place ahead of the five-match T20I series against England.
January 21, 2025
Sagar Paul
RCB, CSK newbies named in playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st T20I

CSK, RCB Newbies Named in England’s XI for 1st T20I Against India

It will be a good opportunity for them to get an understanding of the Indian conditions before playing in IPL 2025.
January 21, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Undoubtedly, Washington Sundar is more than capable with the willow and can be trusted to score crucial runs.

A Fresh Role for Washington Sundar at Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Take a Gamble?

Undoubtedly, Washington Sundar is more than capable with the willow and can be trusted to score crucial runs.
January 21, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy