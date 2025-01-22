‘Refused to be interviewed by me’ – Former England player-turned-commentator Soft Banned By Players Over ‘Fitness’ Comment

The 2017 World Cup winner's comments didn't go down well with the England team

Former England spinner Alexandra Hartley said that she was given a ‘cold shoulder’ by the England women’s team on the sidelines of the Women’s Ashes due to her previous comments on the team’s fitness levels.

Hartley, who is now a broadcaster, felt that her opinions that came after England’s group stage exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup in UAE didn’t go down well with captain Heather Knight and coach Jon Lewis.

England had conceded at 0-8 lead in the Women’s Ashes to Australia following their defeat in the first T20I in Sydney. Hartley revealed England’s lead spinner Sophie Ecclestone refused to be interviewed by her.

“Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with me today (Monday). I’ve been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge,” she told the BBC’s TMS podcast.

“The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia, I want them to be better than Australia, and I want them to win Ashes and World Cups,” Hartley added.

Despite beginning the T20 World Cup with wins against Bangladesh, South Africa and Scotland, England lost the last group match to West Indies by six wickets as inferior run rate denied them a place in the knockouts.

In the ongoing Ashes, they were outclassed by Australia in the ODI series losing 0-3. Australia will retain the trophy after gaining a 8-0 lead with the win in the first T20I.

Hartley said that the team are entitled to their opinions after coach Lewis had denied that there are issues with fitness or the dressing room.

“Jon Lewis has come out and said there isn’t a problem with fitness in his squad, there isn’t a problem with fitness in the England environment. They obviously think I’m completely wrong in my opinion – which is fine, absolutely fine. I’m entitled to my opinions, and they’re entitled to theirs,” Hartley said.

“But they will say that my comments were unfair, so if that’s the way our relationship is going to be moving forwards, then so be it… If fitness isn’t a problem, then it’s athleticism from a few, isn’t it?” the 2017 ODI World Cup winner added.

