RCB Star Prepares For 2025 Season With Brilliant All-round Performance

New Royal Challengers Bengaluru recruit in the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) Georgia Wareham was in superb form ahead of WIPL2025 with allround performance in The Ashes.

The Australian allrounder smashed an unbeaten 38 off 12 balls at the toe end of the innings in the third ODI against England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Her innings included five boundaries and two sixes as the hosts ended with a total of 308/8 in 50 overs.

She also claimed 2-27 from her five overs which included the key wickets of opener Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt who added 89 for the third wicket in the chase. Wareham who has built up a reputation of getting breakthroughs in crucial moments and she proved to be the difference at the Bellerive Ovals again. She castled Beaumont (54) in the 25th over and then sent back a set Nat Sciver-Brunt (61) in the 31st over.

Georgia Wareham has Nat Sciver-Brunt clean bowled to put England in trouble!



England never recovered from the double blow as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Wrist spinner Alana King was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 5-46 as England were dismissed for 222 all out and lost by 86 runs.

Batting first, Australia were propelled to a huge total thanks to Ashleigh Gardner’s run-a-ball 102 while Beth Mooney added 50 off 64 balls. Allrounder Tahlia McGrath contributed with a quickfire 55 off 45 balls. Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Sciver-Brunt all claimed two wickets eac.

This is England’s third straight loss in the Women’s Ashes. They have four games in hand and 10 points on offer in the multi-format series but Australia need only two more points to retain The Ashes. The hosts have a 6-0 lead in the series after wrapping up the three-match ODI series 3-0.

Key for RCB’s new season

Wareham made the switch from Gujarat Giants to RCB last season and won the title under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. The 25-year-old played 10 games and claimed seven wickets at an economy of 8.23 for the WIPL champions.

RCB are set to begin their title defence in the opening match of WIPL 2025 on February 14 against Gujarat Giants at Vadodara.

