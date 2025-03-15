News
Mumbai indians wpl title winners wpl 2025 miw vs dcw harmanpreet kaur
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: March 15, 2025

WPL Title Winners: Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025 to Grab Second Women’s Premier League Title

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai indians wpl title winners wpl 2025 miw vs dcw harmanpreet kaur

The Mumbai Indians Women’s team has been crowned the WPL title winners once again, securing their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

After winning the inaugural season in 2023, Mumbai Indians have been crowned champions again as they continue to dominate the scenes in WPL too, just like in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they have five titles.

A Hard-Fought Victory for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, posted a competitive total of 149 runs after a rocky start. The skipper played a captain’s knock, scoring 66 runs off 44 balls, rescuing her team from a precarious 14/2. Nat Sciver-Brunt provided crucial support with 30 runs, ensuring Mumbai had a fighting total on the board. Marizanne Kapp starred with the ball for Delhi, taking two key wickets early on to put Mumbai under pressure.

In response, Delhi Capitals struggled from the outset. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma were dismissed early, reducing Delhi to 17/2 inside the powerplay. Despite a late surge from Marizanne Kapp (40 off 26 balls), who kept Delhi’s hopes alive, the team fell short. Niki Prasad, the India U19 captain continued to make an impression with a late effort, but Mumbai prevailed in the end. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets, including Kapp at a decisive moment. She caps off a memorable tournament with bat and ball for the title winners.

Mumbai Indians: Two-Time WPL Title Winners

With this win, Mumbai Indians have now won two WPL titles in three seasons, solidifying their place as one of the most dominant teams in the tournament. This victory cements Harmanpreet Kaur’s legacy as one of the finest captains in women’s cricket.

In WPL 2024, RCB were crowned champions after their win over Delhi Capitals, who have now incidentally lost all three finals, finishing as the runners up each time.

ALSO READ:

Key Performers in WPL 2025 Final

  • Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (66 runs), Nat Sciver-Brunt (30 runs, 3 wickets), Amelia Kerr (2 wickets), Saika Ishaque (1 wicket)
  • Delhi Capitals: Marizanne Kapp (40 runs, 2 wickets), Jess Jonassen (2 wickets)

Mumbai Indians’ triumph in WPL 2025 marks another successful chapter in their history, proving their mettle in high-pressure situations. As the WPL title winners, they have once again showcased their ability to perform when it matters most.

WPL Title Winners List

WPL Title Winners
Season Winner Winning Margin Runners-up Final Venue Player of the Match Player of the Season
2023 Mumbai Indians 134/3 (19.3 overs), won by 7 wickets Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) Hayley Matthews (MI)
2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 115/2 (19.3 overs), won by 8 wickets Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi Sophie Molineux (RCB) Deepti Sharma (UPW)
2025 Mumbai Indians 149 (20 overs), won by 8 runs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) TBD

Mumbai Indians
WPL 2025

