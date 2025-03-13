Big Blow for Gujarat Giants, West Indies star ruled out of WPL 2025 Eliminator with late injury

The winner of this match will face Delhi Capitals for the WPL 2025 Final.

Going into the Eliminator round of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat Giants are troubled with a big blow. The World Boss, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, suffered an injury moments before the toss and will miss tonight’s game. Danielle Gibson steps in as her replacement.

A huge setback for the Ashleigh Gardner-led side as Dottin is a key player who strengthens their middle order and contributes with the ball across different phases. England all-rounder Gibson, a like-for-like replacement, brings right-handed batting and seam bowling. It’ll be interesting to see how the 23-year-old performs in her WPL debut.

Meanwhile, MI have made a straight swap, replacing one left-arm spinner with another. Saika Ishaque comes back in for Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants have opted to bowl first, citing the freshness of the wicket and their intent to replicate their previous strategy, despite falling short last time.

ALSO READ:

Why Dottin is a key asset for Gujarat Giants?

Deandra Dottin was consistently part of the playing XI for GG this season. The 33-year-old all-rounder appeared in all eight matches barring the ongoing Eliminator. Her statistics throughout the tournament undermine the impact that she has had for GG.

With the willow, she amassed 142 runs while remaining not out twice. She struck at 154.34 while stitching crucial partnerships mostly from the No.6 position. With the ball, Dottin is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Giants with nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.42. Her ability to chip in with a few overs for seam is invaluable.

Playing XI of both teams

Gujarat Giants XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

Mumbai Indians XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.