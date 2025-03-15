Where To Watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final? Live Streaming, Broadcast Details for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match on 15/03/2025

Viewers can watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final live telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are set to face off in the Women’s Premier League 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

DC secured a direct spot in the final after finishing at the top of the points table for the third season in a row. Mumbai Indians booked their place by defeating Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the Eliminator.

During the league stage, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played twice. Delhi won both matches—one by two wickets and the other with a dominant nine-wicket victory.

This final will be a repeat of the WPL 2023 title clash, where Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals to become the first-ever champions.

Squad of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari

Where to watch DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final live streaming on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final live telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Details in other countries

Region Platform/Channel United Kingdom Sky Sports Australia Fox Sports United States Willow South Africa SuperSport

Where is the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final taking place?

The DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

