Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be relieved as Nitish Kumar Reddy has proved his fitness and will be available for IPL 2025.
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Yo-Yo Score of 18.1: Star India Player Set To Join SRH for IPL 2025 After Clearance

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Reddy sustained a side strain during the England T20I series, ruling him out of the rubber.

Since then, he has worked with specialists on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). According to the Times of India, Reddy has finally passed the fitness test, and his yo-yo score stands at 18.1.

He will join the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp tomorrow and should be available for the first game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (March 23). There were doubts that Reddy might miss the first few matches due to this side strain, but he is fortunately available for the whole season.

It remains to be seen whether he can start firing from the first game because he hasn’t played competitive cricket for a while and is coming from a severe injury. Reddy’s availability is a big boost for SRH, as they look quite strong and will compete hard in IPL 2025.

What role will Nitish Kumar Reddy play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025?

Nitish Kumar Reddy will balance the SRH unit with his all-round value in IPL 2025. He is a solid spin hitter ideally suited for No.3 or 4, where he can take on spinners and provide impetus in the middle overs.

Last year, he had a strike rate of 180.45 and a balls-per-boundary of 4.14 vs spin in the league. Further, his bowling value has been rising, and Reddy can give two overs regularly if used precisely with the ball.

He had a breakthrough IPL 2024 and has come a long way as a cricketer, for he has made his T20I and Test debut for India since then. Reddy fits perfectly in an explosive SRH batting unit because he can bat at the same tempo or drop anchor if a few early wickets fall.

He revived SRH from precarious situations multiple times last season and would hope to contribute heavily again. Reddy’s performances will determine whether SRH can build on an impressive last season.

