UP Warriorz Stars Dazzle Ahead of WPL 2025 With Four-Wicket Hauls in Women’s Ashes ODI
News
January 14, 2025 - 1:37 pm

Sagar Paul
It's a double delight for the franchise.

UP Warriorz stars Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King impressed ahead of WPL 2025 by taking four wickets each in the Women’s Ashes ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Sophie Ecclestone was retained by UP Warriorz ahead of the WPL 2025 auction, while Alana King was purchased by the team for INR 30 lakh during the auction.

Also Read: Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Player Lights Up ILT20 With Stunning Hundred After Being Picked at PSL 2025 Draft

Double Delight for UP Warriorz with Ecclestone and King’s Performances

The left arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the standout bowler in the first innings of Australia against England, taking four wickets, including Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Alana King, and Megan Schutt. She produced a fantastic spell of 10 overs with two maidens, 35 runs, and four wickets at an economy rate of 3.5, holding Australia to a low total.

The UP Warriorz, who demonstrated their confidence in her abilities by retaining her prior to the auction, would undoubtedly be pleased with her performance.

In the second innings, Australian right-arm spinner Alana King was one of the best bowlers, taking four wickets, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone.

She bowled a brilliant spell of 10 overs, 25 runs, and 4 wickets at an economy rate of 2.5, considerably helping to Australia’s win. Alana King is also a member of the UP Warriorz’s WPL 2025 roster, thus it’s a double delight for the franchise.

Also Read: BCCI Set To Impose New Restrictions on WAGs Travelling With Cricketers on Tours

Australia Triumphs with a 21-Run Victory Over England

Australia batted first and were bowled out for 180 in 44.3 overs, with Ellyse Perry top- scoring with 60 runs. Sophie Ecclestone was England’s best bowler, taking four wickets, Alice Capsey took three, and Lauren Bell took two.

In reply, England were bowled out for 159 in 48.1 overs, with Amy Jones scoring 47. Alana King was the standout bowler for Australia, taking four wickets, while Kim Garth took three. Their efforts helped Australia win by 21 runs.

