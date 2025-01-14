BCCI Set To Impose New Restrictions on WAGs Travelling With Cricketers on Tours

During the tournament, the families of the players will only be allowed to stay for 14 days when the tournament is more than 45 days long. For the shorter tours, the stay duration will be 7 days.

According to Dainik Jagran, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, Captain Rohit Sharma, and other BCCI officials conducted a review meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.

The primary reason behind this meeting was to finalize new rules that would make the Indian cricket team more disciplined and better performing in matches. This was required as, of late, the Indian cricket team has not been performing well in recent series.

Also Read: Star India Batter To Join Team’s Ranji Trophy Practice Session Today

One of the big decisions made was to reverse pre-2019 rules that were relaxed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an official from the BCCI based in Mumbai, restricting players’ families during tournaments is one of the key changes. It is believed that family members staying over a long time on long overseas tours can easily divert the players and affect their on-field performances. For that, specific restrictions have been incorporated.

New Travelling rules by BCCI

Duration of Family Stay

During the tournament, the families of the players will only be allowed to stay for 14 days when the tournament is more than 45 days long. For the shorter tours, the stay duration will be 7 days. This is in a bid to keep the player focused on the competition throughout.

Travel Arrangements

All the players will have to travel on the team bus together. There will be no exemptions, regardless of the age of the player. Traveling in separate vehicles will not be allowed to help develop team cohesion.

New Policies for Coaching Staff

The meeting also touched on issues of personal managers accompanying coaching staff. For example, Gautam Gambhir’s personal manager will no longer be allowed to stay in team hotels or travel in the team bus. This is consistent with the rules already in place that prohibit private managers of coaches from having such privileges.

Also Read: Why Are Trent Boult and Tim Southee Absent in New Zealand’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Another important issue that was under discussion was the tenure of the support staff. Questions were being raised about how long they had been associated with the team and whether it affected their performance. The new policy for support staff would be two years, extendable by one more year based on their performance. This is also a measure that would bring in accountability and freshness to the team.

The BCCI will no longer pay the additional costs for players carrying over 150 kilograms of luggage during air travel. The costs will be borne by the players themselves, as it is a case of financial discipline and following the guidelines.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.