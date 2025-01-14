News
Star India Batter Rohit Sharma To Join Team’s Ranji Trophy Practice Session Today
News
January 14, 2025 - 9:12 am

Star India Batter To Join Team’s Ranji Trophy Practice Session Today

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Star India Batter Rohit Sharma To Join Team’s Ranji Trophy Practice Session Today

India Star batter and skipper Rohit Sharma is set to join Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy practice session.

Rohit has already started training at the MCA-BKC ground to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Also Read: Former RCB Player Courts Trouble by Skipping Ranji Trophy Camp for His IPL 2025 Team’s Net Session

Meanwhile, the Mumbai team are gearing up for their next Ranji Trophy league match against Jammu & Kashmir with a center-wicket practice session in Mumbai.

As per Indian Express, Rohit Sharma has informed the Mumbai team management that he will attend the Ranji Trophy practice session on Tuesday morning at Wankhede Stadium.

” He will be coming for practice sessions with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team,” a source told Indian Express

During India’s tour of Australia, he struggled with a string of poor performances, managing scores of just 3, 9, 10, 3, and 6 across 5 innings, with an average of 6.20. Following this rough patch, he chose to step down as captain for the final Test in Sydney.

Rohit last played in the Ranji Trophy back in 2015, when Uttar Pradesh was the opponent. Although he has confirmed his availability for practice sessions, it is not yet known whether he will play in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23rd.

“It is still not decided whether he will be playing the next Ranji Trophy game against J&K. He will inform the MCA in due course,” source added.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

Gambhir Advocates for Domestic Cricket Participation

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed the need for domestic cricket to build players for Test matches. In his view, all those available and interested in red-ball cricket should participate in domestic tournaments.

According to Gambhir, the strength of the domestic cricket system needs to be maintained since it is the main source of talent at the Test level. He said this after India lost the series in Australia, with a warning that the team must look inward towards domestic cricket to achieve success.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, but if they are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. It’s as simple as it can get. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket,” Gambhir had said after India’s series defeat in Sydney.

The upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy is scheduled to start on January 23, and it will be intriguing to see which players from the recent Test squad turn up for their domestic teams in this round.

Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Rohit Sharma

