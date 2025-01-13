News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Anuj Rawat can be in trouble after skipping Delhi’s Ranji Trophy camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to join Gujarat Titans’ training session.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 13, 2025 - 9:14 pm

Former RCB Player Courts Trouble by Skipping Ranji Trophy Camp for His IPL 2025 Team’s Net Session

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The BCCI has strictly asked its players to focus on domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy if they are fit and available.

Anuj Rawat can be in trouble after skipping Delhi’s Ranji Trophy camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to join Gujarat Titans’ training session.

Anuj Rawat can be in trouble after skipping Delhi’s Ranji Trophy camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to join Gujarat Titans’ training session. Delhi will face Saurashtra in their next fixture at Rajkot on Thursday (January 23).

The BCCI has strictly asked its players to focus on domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy if they are fit and available. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have previously faced the brunt of being absent from the local tournaments, for they were excluded from BCCI’s central contract.

Hence, Anuj can face similar repercussions after opting to join the GT camp, given players need to get permission from the president or secretary of the board if the IPL camp coincides with a domestic competition. DDCA secretary told PTI that he had no idea about Anuj’s case and should have taken permission from the association.

“I have no knowledge that Anuj has skipped the ongoing Ranji Trophy camp to attend the IPL team’s camp. Ideally, he needs to take permission from the state association. We have two Ranji games left and the camp is on at the Kotla. I don’t know who gave him the permission to skip the Ranji Trophy camp.”

Anuj Rawat endured a poor form this Ranji Trophy season

Anuj Rawat has played three Ranji Trophy games for Delhi this season but failed to get going in his limited chances. He has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 in four outings, with only one fifty to his name.

However, he was brilliant in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 225 runs at an average of 225 and a strike rate of 93.75 in four innings, including three fifties. Anuj should have joined the Delhi camp and prepared for the red-ball tournament, especially after seeing the consequences of being out of domestic competitions.

Also Read: Karachi Kings Acquire Two Former SRH Captains in PSL 2025 Draft; Check Full Squad of Each Team

Due to his poor form in this format, he probably won’t find a spot in the XI against Saurashtra. Hence, he might have decided to prepare for the next IPL season now that pre-season camps have started.

It will be interesting to see whether the DDCA association takes severe action against Anuj for avoiding the camp. The last thing he would want is a ban from participating in the upcoming matches for his state side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anuj Rawat
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Ranji Trophy

Related posts

gujarat titans ipl 2025

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

New season can bring fresh optimism for the Shubman Gill-led side
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025
IPL 2025 new rule

Big Rule Change To Be Implemented in IPL 2025 To Curb Player Violations: Reports

The previous IPL season witnessed as many as 10 Code of Conduct violations.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025
South Africa names Champions Trophy 2025 squad

South Africa Brings Back KKR, RCB Stars, Names 15-Member Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Interestingly, both players had missed the entire home international season with injuries.
Champions Trophy 2025
13/01/2025
Former KKR Player Litton Das Complains of Lack of Communication After Being Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Former KKR Player Complains of Lack of Communication After Being Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

He said that his job was to perform on the field, but he had not lived up to the expectation, and that is why he was left out.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025

CSK pick from IPL 2025 auction a surprise inclusion as Australia name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025
Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2025.

Sacked From Central Contract, India Star Announced As Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025

He will reunite with Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, after working with him before at the Capitals.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy