Former RCB Player Courts Trouble by Skipping Ranji Trophy Camp for His IPL 2025 Team’s Net Session

The BCCI has strictly asked its players to focus on domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy if they are fit and available.

Anuj Rawat can be in trouble after skipping Delhi’s Ranji Trophy camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to join Gujarat Titans’ training session. Delhi will face Saurashtra in their next fixture at Rajkot on Thursday (January 23).

The BCCI has strictly asked its players to focus on domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy if they are fit and available. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have previously faced the brunt of being absent from the local tournaments, for they were excluded from BCCI’s central contract.

Hence, Anuj can face similar repercussions after opting to join the GT camp, given players need to get permission from the president or secretary of the board if the IPL camp coincides with a domestic competition. DDCA secretary told PTI that he had no idea about Anuj’s case and should have taken permission from the association.

“I have no knowledge that Anuj has skipped the ongoing Ranji Trophy camp to attend the IPL team’s camp. Ideally, he needs to take permission from the state association. We have two Ranji games left and the camp is on at the Kotla. I don’t know who gave him the permission to skip the Ranji Trophy camp.”

Anuj Rawat endured a poor form this Ranji Trophy season

Anuj Rawat has played three Ranji Trophy games for Delhi this season but failed to get going in his limited chances. He has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 in four outings, with only one fifty to his name.

However, he was brilliant in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 225 runs at an average of 225 and a strike rate of 93.75 in four innings, including three fifties. Anuj should have joined the Delhi camp and prepared for the red-ball tournament, especially after seeing the consequences of being out of domestic competitions.

Also Read: Karachi Kings Acquire Two Former SRH Captains in PSL 2025 Draft; Check Full Squad of Each Team

Due to his poor form in this format, he probably won’t find a spot in the XI against Saurashtra. Hence, he might have decided to prepare for the next IPL season now that pre-season camps have started.

It will be interesting to see whether the DDCA association takes severe action against Anuj for avoiding the camp. The last thing he would want is a ban from participating in the upcoming matches for his state side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.