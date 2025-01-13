Karachi Kings Acquire Two Former SRH Captains in PSL 2025 Draft; Check Full Squad of Each Team

The 10th edition of the PSL is slated to take place between April 8 and May 19.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), all six teams finalised their rosters in the PSL 2025 draft earlier today (January 13). The landmark 10th edition of the PSL is slated to take place between April 8 and May 19 later this year.

The players were divided into five categories in the PSL 2025 draft: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Emerging.

Only 13 players have been included in the Platinum category, earning the highest pay from their respective teams. As for the Diamond and Silver categories, 16 players have been listed, while 30 players are part of the Gold category. The Emerging category primarily includes new talent, giving young players the opportunity to showcase their skills and climb to higher tiers in future PSL seasons.

Speaking about the drafts, 2020 PSL winners Karachi Kings secured two former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captains David Warner and Kane Williamson. Warner was picked up in the platinum category while Williamson found a suitor in the Kings after he initially went unpicked.

PSL’s most successful side with three titles, Islamabad United made an exciting pick by selecting Ben Dwarshuis in the first round of the Gold Category while Lahore Qalandars used their RTM to bring back Sam Billings after Islamabad previously acquired him.

Check full squad of all six teams after PSL 2025 draft

Lahore Qalandars: Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera, Asif Ali, Rishad Hussain, Mohammad Akhlaq, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (RTM), Monin Qamar, Mohammad Azab, Salman Ali Mirza, Mohammad Naeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, David Wiese.

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Khusdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Riazullah, Fawad Ali, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mirza Mamoon, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Nabi, Zahid Mehmood.

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.

Multan Sultan: Muhammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan (Diamond), Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Hasnain, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Akif Javed, Joshua Little, Gudakesh Motie, Ubaid Shah, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Shahid Aziz, Yasir Khan, Muhammad Amir Barki.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (RTM), Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Zanyal, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Ahmed Daniyal, Nahid Rana, Maaz Sadaqat, Alzarri Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Matthew Short, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Riley Meredith, Saad Masood, Husain Shah.

