IPL 2025 new rule
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 13, 2025 - 4:31 pm

Big Rule Change To Be Implemented in IPL 2025 To Curb Player Violations: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The previous IPL season witnessed a total of 10 Code of Conduct violations.

IPL 2025 new rule

The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, have witnessed not just intense battles between teams but also players losing their cool and getting involved in heated exchanges or celebrations.

The row between Kohli and Gambhir or Harshit Rana sending flying kisses after taking wickets and similar such incidents will now have severe consequences in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Reportedly, IPL 2025 will adopt the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct for player behaviour. This decision was made during a

Following BCCI’s recent Governing Council meeting on January 12 (Sunday), it is understood that the Code of Conduct rules for the new edition will be revamped and be more stringent. The IPL 2025 will adopt the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct for player behaviour and do away with the existing league’s rules.

“From now on, the ICC’s sanctioned penalties will be imposed for Level 1, 2 or 3 offences. Till date, IPL had its own Code of Conduct but going forward, Playing Conditions will be followed as per ICC T20I regulations,” an IPL GC member told PTI.

IPL 2024 witnessed a total of 10 Code of Conduct violations

The IPL 2024 season saw a total of 10 Code of Conduct violations. Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Harshit Rana committed two Level 1 offenses. First was giving a flying-kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), resulting in a 60% match fee fine. Later, he faced a 100% match fee fine and suspension for excessive celebrations against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Former KKR Player Complains of Lack of Communication After Being Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Other players fined for Level 1 breaches included Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli, Sam Curran, Rasikh Salam Dar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Ramandeep Singh, and Shimron Hetmyer.

BCCI
ICC
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 new rule

