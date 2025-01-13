Former KKR Player Complains of Lack of Communication After Being Dropped From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

He said that his job was to perform on the field, but he had not lived up to the expectation, and that is why he was left out.

Former KKR player Litton Das expressed his disappointment over the lack of proper communication after being excluded from Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan, another former KKR star, were among the notable names left out.

Litton Das Opens Up About His Exclusion from the Squad

Litton Das told reporters on Sunday that, while he received a clear message explaining why he was dropped, the communication did not come directly from the selectors. He agreed that his exclusion was owing to his poor performance, which had previously been widely covered in the media, making it no secret.

“A clear message was given (on why I was dropped) but that was not through the selectors. Why I was left out, you can get that in the media. If you see why I was dropped, it was because I was not performing and you (media) all did the news on it. It is an open secret and there is nothing to hide,” Litton said.

Litton Das said that it was the decision of the selectors to exclude him from the Champions Trophy squad and he had nothing to do with it. He said that his job was to perform on the field, but he had not lived up to the expectation, and that is why he was left out. He also stated that he was hurt by his performance and that he was thinking about how he could improve and contribute more in matches.

“As far as Champions Trophy is concerned, I don’t have it in my hands as the call has been made by the selectors. They make the decisions on who will play and who won’t. My job is to perform and I could not do it till now. I was upset for that and was thinking on how to deliver in a match,” he added.

Litton Das Emphasizes Starting Each Game from Scratch

Litton Das recently made an unbeaten 125 for Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL. On being asked about his performance, he said that he thinks the same way before and after the game. He conceded that it was a good innings but wants to start afresh in the next match and build his innings from the very beginning. He said he will work hard and focus on the future performances.

“I carry the same mindset before and after the match. I always say what happened today is in the past and I might have played a good innings today but will have to start from scratch tomorrow again. At the back of the mind, I know that I have to construct my innings from the beginning. I will work hard and let’s see what happens,” he further stated.

Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against India on February 20.

