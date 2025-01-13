3 Players India Could Consider As Vice-Captain to Jasprit Bumrah in the Test Team

If Bumrah is fit and ready to lead the Test team in England in June, the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, must choose a reliable vice-captain who can take charge if needed.

Jasprit Bumrah is seen as the top choice to replace Rohit Sharma as India’s Test captain, but his ongoing fitness issues, including a recent back spasm, makes him a questionable long-term option.

While selectors remain hopeful he can still play some role in the upcoming Champions Trophy, it raises concerns about his ability to be a permanent Test skipper, especially as Rohit’s Test career seems to be nearing its end.

If Bumrah is fit and ready to lead the Test team in England in June, the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, must choose a reliable vice-captain who can take charge if needed. The injury has raised doubts about whether Bumrah can stay fit for long periods, considering his workload as the lead pacer in Tests and his importance in ICC white-ball tournaments. So there will be a need for a strong vice-captain who can lead the team in his absence.

Here are three players India could consider as vice-captain to support Bumrah in the Test side.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant should be the vice-captain of the Test team because he brings a unique combination of leadership and energy. On the pitch, he frequently guides bowlers and sets the tone. At critical moments, he has shown that he can read the game well and make quick decisions, whether it’s guiding bowlers from behind the stumps or making smart moves during tight situations.

As a proven match-winner with both the bat and gloves, Pant has consistently delivered in high-pressure situations, including overseas tours. Grooming Pant for a leadership role now would also prepare him for a bigger responsibility in the future.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is a strong candidate for the Test vice-captaincy due to his leadership potential. He has already showcased his leadership skills by captaining India A during the Duleep Trophy, gaining valuable experience in guiding a team in red ball format.

The selectors might see him as a long-term option for all formats. He has been tested as captain and vice-captain in white-ball format, indicating the trust in his ability to take on greater responsibilities. Grooming Gill as a vice-captain now could be a step toward securing India’s leadership for the future.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a another candidate for vice-captain as he has displayed maturity and consistency at a young age, emerging as India’s best batter in Tests in 2024. His fearless mindset and ability to perform under pressure make him a dependable player for the team.

Giving him the vice-captaincy now would not only prepare him for future leadership roles but also provide long-term stability to the team.

