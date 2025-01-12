Four Consecutive List A Hundreds: Karun Nair Joins RCB’s Latest IPL 2025 Signing, Former CSK Player in Elite List

Nair’s scores in the last four matches are: 122*, 112, 111* & 163*, showing he not only scores runs but also converts them big and remains unbeaten to take his team through.

Karun Nair has been in marvellous form and extended his good run in Vidarbha’s latest fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Rajasthan. He scored a magnificent 122 in just 85 balls, including 13 boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 148.78.

It was his fourth consecutive century in the tournament, becoming only the third Indian to achieve this rare feat of hitting four successive hundreds. Only Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan are other Indian batters who hit as many consecutive centuries previously in List A cricket, taking Nair to a special list in record books.

Among non-Indians, Alviro Petersen and Kumar Sangakkara have accumulated four centuries in a row in List A cricket. Sangakkara achieved this feat in the 2014-15 season, while Petersen registered it in the 2015-16 season.

Karun Nair becomes the 3rd Indian batter to record 4 consecutive List A hundreds in the #VijayHazareTrophy after Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan.



Only Kumar Sangakkara and Alviro Petersen have achieved the milestone outside India. Sensational streak for the Vidarbha captain! — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 12, 2025

Nair’s scores in the last four matches are: 122*, 112, 111* & 163*, showing he not only scores runs but also converts them big and remains unbeaten to take his team through. He has been in amazing form and ensured making the most of it by churning out centuries one after another for Vidarbha.

🚨 Record Alert 🚨



Vidarbha captain Karun Nair has now hit the joint-most 💯s in a season in the #VijayHazareTrophy, equalling N Jagadeesan's (2022-23) tally of 5 centuries! 😮



📽️ Relive his fantastic knock of 122* vs Rajasthan in quarterfinal 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank | @karun126 pic.twitter.com/AvLrUyBgKv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2025

Karun Nair – the leading run-scorer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair has been unstoppable in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and leads the run-scoring charts. He has 664 runs at an average of 664 and a strike rate of 120.07 in six innings, including five centuries.

His scores in this Vijay Hazare Tournament read: 122*, 112, 111*, 163*, 44* & 112*. He has come on the crease and scored runs with significant ease, pressing a case for a selection in the national setup.

He is doing what every batter must do in order to return to the international arena after getting dropped – score loads of runs and break the door. Nair was dropped a few matches after that famous triple century but has made selectors notice his performances again.

His supreme shows have helped Vidarbha reach the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they will face Maharashtra. Maharashtra has been among the best teams in the competition, so a lot will rely on how Nair performs for Vidarbha.

