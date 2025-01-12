News
Why Is Naveen-Ul-Haq Absent in Afghanistan’s Squad for Champions Trophy 2025
News
January 12, 2025 - 7:41 pm

Why Is Naveen-Ul-Haq Absent in Afghanistan’s Squad for Champions Trophy 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Naveen announced on Instagram before the tournament that the World Cup would be his last ODI tournament, as he wanted to focus on T20 cricket.

Why Is Naveen-Ul-Haq Absent in Afghanistan's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan have announced their 15-man roster for the Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19th.

Naveen-ul-Haq, an unexpected name, has been left out of the squad.

Why is Naveen-Ul-Haq not chosen for Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy squad?

Naveen-ul-Haq is absent from the roster since he retired from one-day internationals after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.



“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country would like to announce my retirement from ODI format at end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in t20 cricket for my country it hasn’t been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career had to take this tough decision would like to thank Afghanistan cricket board. And all my fans for their support and unwavering love,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naveenulhaq Murid 🇦🇫 (@naveen_ul_haq)

In the World Cup, he took 8 wickets in 8 matches, and throughout his career, he played 15 ODIs, taking 22 wickets.

Naveen stepped away from ODIs to manage his workload and focus on T20s, where he has been a key player. He also played a crucial role in Afghanistan’s run to the semifinals in last year’s T20 World Cup.

Also Read: RCB Recruit Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025 With Unbeaten 71 in ILT20 Clash

Afghanistan Announces Strong Line-Up for Champions Trophy Debut

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in their first-ever ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, as announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday.

Afghanistan comes into the tournament with confidence after strong performances in the 2023 Cricket World Cup and last year’s T20 World Cup, where they made it to the semifinals.

Ibrahim Zadran returns to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury and will open the batting with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They will also be supported by Rahmat Shah and captain Shahidi at the top order position.

The bowling attack comprises of Rashid Khan, one of Afghanistan’s star spinner, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, and the in-form lead pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami

Afghanistan Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Naveen-ul-Haq

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy