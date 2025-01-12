News
RCB Recruit Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025 With Unbeaten 71 in ILT20 Clash
News
January 12, 2025 - 6:42 pm

RCB Recruit Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025 With Unbeaten 71 in ILT20 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He is expected to play an important role as an opener in the upcoming season, similar to what he played for KKR last season.

RCB Recruit Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025 With Unbeaten 71 in ILT20 Clash

RCB recruit Phil Salt, representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, dazzled ahead of IPL 2025 with an unbeaten 71 in the ILT20 clash against Desert Vipers.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who was released by KKR before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by RCB for INR 11.50 crore.

Also Read: 664 Average in 7 Matches: Delhi Capitals Batter Activates ‘God Mode’ Ahead of IPL 2025; Likely To Start in Playing XI

Salt’s Unbeaten 71 Anchors the Knight Riders’ Innings

In the match against the Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders batted first with Phil Salt opening the innings. They lost their first three wickets quickly, but Salt and Alishan Sharafu built an 86-run partnership to steady the innings. After Sharafu got out, Salt teamed up with Andre Russell to add 41 runs in just 3 overs.

Salt remained unbeaten, scoring 71* off 49 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 144.90, helping his team post a respectable total of 166 despite the early setbacks.

This impressive knock must have pleased RCB, his new IPL team, who paid INR 11.50 crore for him. Salt is expected to play an important role as an opener in the upcoming season, similar to what he played for KKR last season.

Also Read: RCB’s Loss, Punjab Kings’ Gain! Superstar Batter Produces Unbelievable Knock of 90 in BBL Encounter

Desert Vipers Off to a Steady Start in the Chase

Talking about the match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders batted first and scored 166/5 in 20 overs. Phil Salt remained unbeaten on 71, Alishan Sharafu scored 46, and Andre Russell added a quick 30 off 14 balls. For Desert Vipers, Mohammad Amir and Lockie Ferguson took one wicket each.

In reply, at the time of writing the report, Desert Vipers are 117/2 in 14.3 overs, needing 50 runs from 33 balls. Daniel Lawrence (50*) and Sam Curran (28*) are at the crease.

