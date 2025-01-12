News
Delhi Capitals Batter Karun Nair Activates ‘God Mode’ Ahead of IPL 2025; Likely To Start in Playing XI
News
January 12, 2025 - 5:35 pm

664 Average in 7 Matches: Delhi Capitals Batter Activates 'God Mode' Ahead of IPL 2025; Likely To Start in Playing XI

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He has now scored 664 runs in just 6 innings in the tournament, with 5 centuries and has not been out in 5 matches, giving him an average of 664.

Delhi Capitals Batter Karun Nair Activates ‘God Mode’ Ahead of IPL 2025; Likely To Start in Playing XI

Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair, representing Vidarbha, continued his excellent form with another century against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal.

Karun Nair, who last played in the IPL in 2022 for Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: RCB’s Loss, Punjab Kings’ Gain! Superstar Batter Produces Unbelievable Knock of 90 in BBL Encounter

Karun Nair’s Century Leads Vidarbha to a Comfortable Win

In the quarterfinal match against Rajasthan, Vidarbha was chasing when Karun Nair came in to bat at number 3 after Yash Rathod was dismissed for 92 in the 19th over.

Karun then joined Dhruv Shorey to form an unbeaten 200-run stand. Karun smacked 122* off just 82 balls, hitting 13 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 148.78, and his team went on to win comfortably by 9 wickets.

With this century, Karun has now scored 664 runs in just 6 innings in the tournament, with 5 centuries and has not been out in 5 matches, giving him an average of 664.

His IPL team, Delhi Capitals, must be thrilled with such performances. He was probably bought as a backup batter for IPL 2025, but the form he has shown in the VHT makes a strong case for a place in the playing XI.

Also Read: Delight for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 As New Recruit Claims Five-Wicket Haul in ILT20

Unbeaten 200-Run Partnership Seals the Match for Vidarbha

Talking about the match, Rajasthan batted first and scored 291/8 in 50 overs, with Karthik Sharma scoring 62, Shubham Garhwal 59, and Deepak Hooda 45. For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur took 4 wickets.

In response, Vidarbha chased down the target in just 43.3 overs. Dhruv Shorey scored an unbeaten 118, and Karun Nair 122*, helped their team to seal the victory by 9 wickets and a place in the semifinal.

